ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Chennithala Faces Fresh Rivals In Haripad

TT Jismon of the Communist Party of India is the LDF candidate, where the BJP has fielded its firebrand leader Sandheep Vaachaspathi to clinch the seat. Haripad is one of the 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala, falling in the Alappuzha district. The constituency falls within the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency.

Hyderabad: Haripad is facing a triangular contest this time with the presence of former home minister Ramesh Chennithala testing his fortunes another time.

There were a total of 183512 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2026 Assembly election in Haripad Assembly constituency, of whom 87373 were male, 96135 were female, and 4 belonged to the third gender.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Ramesh Chennithala of INC won in this constituency, beating Adv R Sajilal of CPI by a margin of 13666 votes. In 2016, Ramesh Chennithala of INC was the winner in this seat, beating P.Prasad of CPI by a margin of 18621 votes.

Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.