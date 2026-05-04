ETV Bharat / state

Elathur Showdown: Minister Saseendran Seeks Fourth Straight Win

Hyderabad: The state forest minister AK Saseendran is testing his fortunes for a consecutive fourth time from Elathur constituency. Saseendarn has been representing the constituency since it was formed in 2011.

Congress has fielded Adv. Vidya Balakrishnan to clinch the constituency from LDF. When Elathur last voted in the 2021 assembly elections, Saseendran of NCP ( Sharad Pawar) secured the seat, beating Sulphikar Mayoori, an independent candidate, by 38502 votes. In the 2016 Assembly Elections, Saseendran won the seat, beating Kishen Chand of JDU by a majority of 29057 votes.