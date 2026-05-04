Elathur Showdown: Minister Saseendran Seeks Fourth Straight Win
Saseendarn has been representing the constituency since it was formed in 2011.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 12:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: The state forest minister AK Saseendran is testing his fortunes for a consecutive fourth time from Elathur constituency. Saseendarn has been representing the constituency since it was formed in 2011.
Congress has fielded Adv. Vidya Balakrishnan to clinch the constituency from LDF. When Elathur last voted in the 2021 assembly elections, Saseendran of NCP ( Sharad Pawar) secured the seat, beating Sulphikar Mayoori, an independent candidate, by 38502 votes. In the 2016 Assembly Elections, Saseendran won the seat, beating Kishen Chand of JDU by a majority of 29057 votes.
Situated in the Kozhikode district, the total electorate of the Elathur constituency stands at 211105, of whom 101875 are male, 109228 are female, and two belong to the third gender.
Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.