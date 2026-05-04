ETV Bharat / state

Pinarayi Vijayan Aims For Third Straight Win In Dharmadam

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is once again contesting from the Dharmadam constituency, making it one of the spotlights of the Kerala Assembly Elections.

Vijayan remained undefeated in the past two elections from the same constituency. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Vijayan from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated C Raghunathan of Congress by a margin of 50123 votes. Meanwhile, in the 2016 Assembly elections, Vijayan defeated Mambaram Divakaran of the Indian National Congress by a majority of 50424 votes. The Congress has fielded VP Abdul Rasheed as their candidate to fight Vijayan.