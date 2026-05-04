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Pinarayi Vijayan Aims For Third Straight Win In Dharmadam

Vijayan remained undefeated in the past two elections from the same constituency.

Pinarayi Vijayan Aims For Third Straight Win In Dharmadam
Pinarayi Vijayan Aims For Third Straight Win In Dharmadam (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 12:05 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is once again contesting from the Dharmadam constituency, making it one of the spotlights of the Kerala Assembly Elections.

Vijayan remained undefeated in the past two elections from the same constituency. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Vijayan from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated C Raghunathan of Congress by a margin of 50123 votes. Meanwhile, in the 2016 Assembly elections, Vijayan defeated Mambaram Divakaran of the Indian National Congress by a majority of 50424 votes. The Congress has fielded VP Abdul Rasheed as their candidate to fight Vijayan.

Vijayan was elected the Chief Minister of the Left Democratic Front and led the state in turbulent times, including those of the COVID-19 menace. Situated in the Left bastion Kannur district, the total electorate of Dharmadam constituency stands at 206000, of whom 98049 are male, 107950 are female and a third gender.

Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.

TAGGED:

KERALA ELECTION SEAT WISE RESULT
KERALA 140 SEAT RESULT 2026
KERALA ELECTION RESULT 2026

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