ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Minister P Prasad Eyes Another Win In Cherthala Amid Congress Challenge

There were a total of 204870 registered voters on the electoral rolls in the constituency, which falls in Alappuzha district, of whom 99330 were male, 105539 were female, and 1 belonged to the third gender.

Hyderabad: The state agriculture minister P Prasad of the Communist Party of India, is testing his fortune again from the Cherthala constituency. KR Rajendra Prasad is the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate for the constituency.

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Minister P Prasad Eyes Another Win In Cherthala Amid Congress Challenge (ETV Bharat)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, P Prasad of CPI won in this constituency, beating Adv S Sarath of INC by a margin of 6148 votes, which was 3.46% of the total votes cast. In 2016, P.Thilothaman of CPI was the winner in this seat, beating Adv.S.Sarath of INC by a margin of 7196 votes, which was 4.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency.

Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.