ETV Bharat / state

Beypore Battle: Riyas Faces Fierce Challenge From PV Anvar

Anvar, who represented the Nilambur constituency after winning as a LDF-backed independent candidate in the 2021 Assembly elections, left the Left Democratic Front after raising serious allegations against the Home department of the state, a portfolio held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Hyderabad: One of the most sought-after results of the Kerala Assembly Elections is that of the Beypore constituency. The sitting MLA here, PA Mohamed Riyas, who is also the state minister for public works, faced a tough battle from the UDF-backed independent candidate PV Anvar.

When Beypore last voted in the 2021 assembly elections, Adv P A Mohamed Riyas of CPIM secured the seat, beating Adv P M Niyas of INC by a margin of 28747 votes. In the 2016 Assembly Elections, VKC Mammed Koya of the CPIM won the seat, beating Adam Musli MP of Congress by a majority of 14363 votes.

Situated in the Kozhikode district, the total electorate of the Beypore constituency stands at 218558, of whom 107022 are male, 111532 are female, and four belong to the third gender.

Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.