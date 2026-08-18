Kerala: Enforcement Directorate Raids Eight Locations In Payoff Case Ahead Of Chargesheet
The case concerns alleged financial transactions between Exalogic Solutions, owned by T Veena, daughter of former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Ernakulam-based mining company CMRL.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday intensified its investigation into the controversial monthly payoff case, carrying out searches at eight locations in Kerala as the agency moves towards completing its probe and filing a chargesheet.
The case concerns alleged financial transactions between Exalogic Solutions, owned by T Veena, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Ernakulam-based mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).
A four-member ED team under the direct supervision of an assistant director is conducting the searches. One of the key searches is reportedly underway at the apartment of P Nikhil, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kozhikode district secretariat member and an associate of former Kerala PWD and Tourism minister and MLA P A Mohammed Riyas.
Another search is being conducted at the East Hill residence of Nandulal in Kozhikode, described as another associate of Riyas and a former District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) coordinator.
ED officials are examining documents relating to financial transactions, bank accounts and phone records as part of the searches. Investigators are also looking into the possibility of benami transactions, sources said.
Diaries, Digital Evidence Under Scrutiny
The latest searches are understood to be based substantially on documents and digital evidence seized during earlier searches at premises linked to Veena Vijayan and Exalogic.
Investigators are reportedly examining entries in diaries and other records containing names, financial transactions and details of dealings. The agency is said to be cross-checking these entries against statements obtained during earlier rounds of questioning.
The searches are also focused on offices and premises associated with Laker India Corporation, a sister concern in which Veena Vijayan is a partner.
The ED has previously questioned CMRL Managing Director S Sasidharan Kartha, company officials and persons associated with Exalogic. The agency is now understood to be comparing their statements with the documentary and digital evidence gathered during the investigation.
Case Originated From Income Tax Findings
The case originated from findings of the Income Tax Department's Interim Settlement Board, which had observed that Exalogic Solutions received around ₹1.75 crore from CMRL without rendering any actual services, according to the allegations under investigation.
The ED subsequently registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and began its probe. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office is also conducting a parallel investigation, while the ED has examined reports prepared by the Karnataka Registrar of Companies concerning Exalogic's financial transactions.
The case has generated considerable political controversy in Kerala, with opposition parties repeatedly raising allegations concerning the transactions in the Assembly and outside it.
The involvement of Veena has given the investigation considerable political significance.
The latest searches come amid allegations by political opponents that central agencies had delayed the investigation. The fresh action indicates that the ED is continuing to pursue the case and gather evidence, with the probe now reportedly approaching a crucial stage.
Sources indicated that more individuals could be summoned for questioning as the investigation progresses. The agency's findings, however, will ultimately have to be established through the ongoing investigation and judicial proceedings.
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