ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Enforcement Directorate Raids Eight Locations In Payoff Case Ahead Of Chargesheet

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday intensified its investigation into the controversial monthly payoff case, carrying out searches at eight locations in Kerala as the agency moves towards completing its probe and filing a chargesheet.

The case concerns alleged financial transactions between Exalogic Solutions, owned by T Veena, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Ernakulam-based mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

A four-member ED team under the direct supervision of an assistant director is conducting the searches. One of the key searches is reportedly underway at the apartment of P Nikhil, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kozhikode district secretariat member and an associate of former Kerala PWD and Tourism minister and MLA P A Mohammed Riyas.

Another search is being conducted at the East Hill residence of Nandulal in Kozhikode, described as another associate of Riyas and a former District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) coordinator.

ED officials are examining documents relating to financial transactions, bank accounts and phone records as part of the searches. Investigators are also looking into the possibility of benami transactions, sources said.

Diaries, Digital Evidence Under Scrutiny

The latest searches are understood to be based substantially on documents and digital evidence seized during earlier searches at premises linked to Veena Vijayan and Exalogic.

Investigators are reportedly examining entries in diaries and other records containing names, financial transactions and details of dealings. The agency is said to be cross-checking these entries against statements obtained during earlier rounds of questioning.

The searches are also focused on offices and premises associated with Laker India Corporation, a sister concern in which Veena Vijayan is a partner.

The ED has previously questioned CMRL Managing Director S Sasidharan Kartha, company officials and persons associated with Exalogic. The agency is now understood to be comparing their statements with the documentary and digital evidence gathered during the investigation.