Keralam To Dissolve Loka Kerala Sabha; CM Satheesan Defends Private Aircraft Travel
The V D Satheesan Cabinet also approved a broad initiative titled ‘Festival Kerala’ to mark the 70th anniversary of the formation of the state.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The V D Satheesan Cabinet has decided to dissolve the Loka Kerala Sabha and introduce an alternative mechanism for the state's diaspora community, while also ordering a preliminary police investigation into an Enforcement Directorate communication concerning former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the decisions after the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday. The government said the Loka Kerala Sabha had failed to adequately implement decisions taken at its earlier editions and had also involved considerable expenditure. A new mechanism for addressing the welfare and concerns of expatriate Keralites will be worked out.
The Cabinet has constituted a subcommittee headed by Satheesan, with the Ministers for Industries, Home, Health and Irrigation as members, to formulate the alternative arrangements and examine ways of attracting expatriate investments to Kerala.
Probe Into ED Communication
The government has also decided to proceed with a police inquiry into the ED's communication concerning Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic case.
The communication was forwarded to the State Police Chief (SPC Ravada A Chandrasekhar), and subsequently examined by the Home Department. The government sought legal opinions from the Advocate General (AG) and Director General of Prosecution (DGP) before deciding on further action.
The inquiry follows the ED's allegations concerning financial transactions involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), Exalogic Solutions run by Veena T, daughter of Pinarayi, among others closed to the the two-time chief minister. The allegations remain subject to investigation and legal proceedings.
Satheesan said the government had no intention of targeting anyone politically and that the law would take its course.
Relief For Rain-Disaster Victims
The Cabinet sanctioned ₹8 lakh each to the families of nine people who died in recent rain-related disasters in Kerala. The government said the assistance would be disbursed expeditiously to the affected families.
The Cabinet also decided to launch a statewide campaign to address the rising number of road accidents and fatalities. The Transport Department will coordinate with other agencies on public-awareness measures as well as enforcement.
The government said the campaign would focus not only on preventing accidents but also on reducing the severity of injuries and fatalities.
Relaxation Sought in ESA restrictions
The Cabinet decided to submit a revised report to the Centre regarding Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) limits. The government said populated areas and specified regions in the 98 villages currently covered by the state's proposed ESA framework would be sought for exclusion from stringent restrictions.
The Environment Department is preparing a revised map, with the government maintaining that the exercise should protect the interests of farmers and residents while addressing environmental concerns.
‘Festival Kerala’ Planned For State’s Anniversary
The Cabinet also approved a broad initiative titled ‘Festival Kerala’ to mark the 70th anniversary of the formation of the state.
The programme will seek to showcase Kerala's culture, heritage, tourism potential and investment opportunities. The first phase is proposed in major Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, followed by programmes abroad.
A Cabinet subcommittee headed by the Chief Minister, with the Culture Minister as convenor, will oversee the initiative. A separate maritime-focused programme is also planned in Ernakulam in connection with World Maritime Day.
CM Defends Private Aircraft Travel
Responding to criticism over his recent travel to Malappuram by a private aircraft, Satheesan said no money from the state exchequer had been spent on his air or helicopter journeys since his government assumed office.
He said a private aircraft had been arranged by an acquaintance when he travelled to Malappuram following a disaster in which six people died, arguing that his presence was necessary in his capacity as the minister in charge of disaster management. He also said the previous government's helicopter contract involved an annual financial commitment despite limited utilisation.
Satheesan defended the use of private aircraft when circumstances required it and referred to previous chief ministers who had also used privately arranged aircraft or helicopters. He said he would continue to use such arrangements when necessary, while maintaining that public money should not be spent unnecessarily.
The Cabinet further decided to rename the Department of Senior Citizen Welfare as the Department for Senior Citizens.
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