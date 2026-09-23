ETV Bharat / state

Keralam To Dissolve Loka Kerala Sabha; CM Satheesan Defends Private Aircraft Travel

Chief Minister V D Satheesan briefing the medai after the Cabinet meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The V D Satheesan Cabinet has decided to dissolve the Loka Kerala Sabha and introduce an alternative mechanism for the state's diaspora community, while also ordering a preliminary police investigation into an Enforcement Directorate communication concerning former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the decisions after the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday. The government said the Loka Kerala Sabha had failed to adequately implement decisions taken at its earlier editions and had also involved considerable expenditure. A new mechanism for addressing the welfare and concerns of expatriate Keralites will be worked out.

The Cabinet has constituted a subcommittee headed by Satheesan, with the Ministers for Industries, Home, Health and Irrigation as members, to formulate the alternative arrangements and examine ways of attracting expatriate investments to Kerala.

Probe Into ED Communication

The government has also decided to proceed with a police inquiry into the ED's communication concerning Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic case.

The communication was forwarded to the State Police Chief (SPC Ravada A Chandrasekhar), and subsequently examined by the Home Department. The government sought legal opinions from the Advocate General (AG) and Director General of Prosecution (DGP) before deciding on further action.

The inquiry follows the ED's allegations concerning financial transactions involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), Exalogic Solutions run by Veena T, daughter of Pinarayi, among others closed to the the two-time chief minister. The allegations remain subject to investigation and legal proceedings.

Satheesan said the government had no intention of targeting anyone politically and that the law would take its course.

Relief For Rain-Disaster Victims

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹8 lakh each to the families of nine people who died in recent rain-related disasters in Kerala. The government said the assistance would be disbursed expeditiously to the affected families.

The Cabinet also decided to launch a statewide campaign to address the rising number of road accidents and fatalities. The Transport Department will coordinate with other agencies on public-awareness measures as well as enforcement.

The government said the campaign would focus not only on preventing accidents but also on reducing the severity of injuries and fatalities.

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