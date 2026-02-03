ETV Bharat / state

'Medicine Tree' Of Syringes And Bottles By Kerala Man Tells Story Of Daughter's Decade-Long Treatment

Kozhikode: This 'medicine tree' of pain was a sight to behold at the recently concluded Kerala Disability Festival on the Kozhikode beach in Kerala. Those who approach this tree, adorned with medicine bottles and syringes, pause to take in the striking sight.

Yousuf, a native of Changaroth in the district, has tied and hung medicine bottles that his daughter, Kshada, has consumed as part of her treatment for the past ten years on the tree. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the father said that he made such a medicine tree to make others aware of the difficulties of parents with differently-abled children.

According to the RPWD Act, there are 21 categories of differently-abled people. There are many different categories of differently-abled people in the sub-categories. Yusuf’s daughter has a rare disability called Red Syndrome. Medical experts say that 80 per cent of children with Red Syndrome suffer from epilepsy. Some children suffer from severe epilepsy.