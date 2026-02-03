'Medicine Tree' Of Syringes And Bottles By Kerala Man Tells Story Of Daughter's Decade-Long Treatment
Yousuf has tied and hung medicine bottles that his daughter, Kshada, has consumed as part of her treatment for the past ten years
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Kozhikode: This 'medicine tree' of pain was a sight to behold at the recently concluded Kerala Disability Festival on the Kozhikode beach in Kerala. Those who approach this tree, adorned with medicine bottles and syringes, pause to take in the striking sight.
Yousuf, a native of Changaroth in the district, has tied and hung medicine bottles that his daughter, Kshada, has consumed as part of her treatment for the past ten years on the tree. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the father said that he made such a medicine tree to make others aware of the difficulties of parents with differently-abled children.
According to the RPWD Act, there are 21 categories of differently-abled people. There are many different categories of differently-abled people in the sub-categories. Yusuf’s daughter has a rare disability called Red Syndrome. Medical experts say that 80 per cent of children with Red Syndrome suffer from epilepsy. Some children suffer from severe epilepsy.
“My daughter also suffers from severe epilepsy. She takes six types of medicines for epilepsy. Many of those medicine bottles are hung on the tree. Even professionals are not aware of such disabilities. The medicine bottles were hung on the tree to create such awareness," Yusuf said.
The tree also raises questions about the condition of parents with disabled children who do not have financial means. He further said that parents have to bear a lot of expenses for the care and treatment of differently-abled children.
According to him, the assistance provided by the government and various non-governmental organisations is insufficient. Yousuf added that medicines should be provided free of cost through the government system. Since the start of the Kerala Disability Fest, the medicine tree has been the centre of everyone's attention.
The curtain fell on the maiden edition of the festival on Sunday, with the organisers assuring that the Kerala Disability Festival will be held on a larger scale next January. According to organisers, more than 600 guests spoke in around 45 sessions held across three stages.
