ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Declares Itself First State In India Free Of Extreme Poverty; Opposition Protests

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ( ANI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared the state as the first in India to be free of extreme poverty. The announcement was made in a special Assembly session that began at 9 a.m on Saturday. However, the opposition protested the declaration. The announcement marks four years of the Extreme Poverty Alleviation Project launched by the state government in 2021 under which a total of 64,006 families were freed from extreme poverty. It also coincides with the 69th anniversary of the state's formation day. But before the CM could officially make the announcement, opposition flayed the Pinarayi Vijayan government's move to convene the special assembly session for the extreme poverty declaration. Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan stated that it would be difficult to cooperate with the Assembly, noting that the declaration was a "fraudulent announcement" and that advertisements had already been placed in all newspapers. Satheesan alleged that the declaration was a hoax and that the Chief Minister had violated Assembly procedures to make the statement using Rule 300. He made the criticism as soon as the session began, stating that implementing Rule 300 was an insult to the Assembly. Subsequently, opposition members walked out and protested outside the Assembly hall, shouting slogans that the government had deceived the poor.