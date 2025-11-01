Kerala Declares Itself First State In India Free Of Extreme Poverty; Opposition Protests
The Pinarayi Vijayan government's move is part of a 2021 project launched to free over 64000 families from extreme poverty.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared the state as the first in India to be free of extreme poverty. The announcement was made in a special Assembly session that began at 9 a.m on Saturday. However, the opposition protested the declaration.
The announcement marks four years of the Extreme Poverty Alleviation Project launched by the state government in 2021 under which a total of 64,006 families were freed from extreme poverty. It also coincides with the 69th anniversary of the state's formation day.
But before the CM could officially make the announcement, opposition flayed the Pinarayi Vijayan government's move to convene the special assembly session for the extreme poverty declaration.
Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan stated that it would be difficult to cooperate with the Assembly, noting that the declaration was a "fraudulent announcement" and that advertisements had already been placed in all newspapers.
Satheesan alleged that the declaration was a hoax and that the Chief Minister had violated Assembly procedures to make the statement using Rule 300. He made the criticism as soon as the session began, stating that implementing Rule 300 was an insult to the Assembly. Subsequently, opposition members walked out and protested outside the Assembly hall, shouting slogans that the government had deceived the poor.
In response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that "fraud is the opposition's own habit." He clarified that the decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting and was not a secret matter. The special session was convened because it was deemed appropriate for the Legislative Assembly itself to inform the public about the achievement, he said.
Following the opposition's walkout, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally declared Kerala as a state free of extreme poverty. He expressed that all Assembly members could be proud during this historic declaration. "The entire state of Kerala can be proud of this significant achievement. Nothing is impossible if we stand united. We will ensure that those who have emerged from extreme poverty do not fall back into it. Kerala is presenting a new model before the nation," the CM said. He added that this achievement would be a model for other states in the country. "This is not the end, but a new beginning," the Chief Minister stated in his half-hour-long address.
The Chief Minister stated that the government "only speaks of things that have been accomplished". "The basis of the people's mandate is delivering on promises made. Steps will continue to be taken to sustain what has been achieved," he said.
Vijayan also took to X on his official handle about the achievement. In an elaborate post on X, the CM wrote, "Happy Kerala Piravi! On the 69th anniversary of our State’s formation, we celebrate a historic milestone: Kerala has officially been declared an ‘Extreme Poverty-Free State’. This marks the fulfilment of a collective dream, a promise that no one in Kerala will go without food, shelter, or healthcare. Let’s continue building a #NavaKeralam rooted in equality and social justice, a model for the world!"
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, M. B. Rajesh, criticized the opposition's walkout, saying they left because they "couldn't bear Kerala's historic achievement." He added that history would judge them guilty. Speaker A. N. Shamseer congratulated all members on this historic achievement, stating that Kerala is pursuing a social progress-oriented development by distributing resources to all sections of society. Following this, the Chief Minister's motion to adjourn the session indefinitely was accepted and announced by the Speaker.
