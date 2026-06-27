ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Cricket Coach Awarded 99 Years' Jail In POCSO Cases; Three More Pending

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) coach M Manu (40) has now been awarded a cumulative 99 years of rigorous imprisonment after being convicted in three separate POCSO cases involving the sexual abuse of minor girl trainees. With three more cases still pending judgment, the total prison term could increase further.

In the latest verdict, the Fast Track Special Court in Thiruvananthapuram sentenced Manu, a resident of Sreevaraham in the city, to 48 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹79,000 in the third case. Special Judge Anju Meera Birla delivered the judgment in the third case too.

The court also found Manu guilty in a fourth case, with the quantum of sentence scheduled to be pronounced on Monday.

The latest sentence will run consecutively with the earlier convictions, as directed by the court under Section 427 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Manu had previously been sentenced to 16 years' rigorous imprisonment in the first case and 35 years' rigorous imprisonment in the second case. With Saturday's 48-year sentence, his cumulative prison term now stands at 99 years.

According to the prosecution, the survivor in the third case joined a prominent cricket coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018 while studying in Class V. After initially gaining her confidence, Manu allegedly took her to secluded areas, including practice nets, the gymnasium and bathrooms, under the pretext of providing specialised coaching, where he sexually abused her.