Kerala Cricket Coach Awarded 99 Years' Jail In POCSO Cases; Three More Pending
Fast Track Special Court sentenced former KCA coach Manu, hailing from Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram, to 48 years rigorous imprisonment in the third case
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) coach M Manu (40) has now been awarded a cumulative 99 years of rigorous imprisonment after being convicted in three separate POCSO cases involving the sexual abuse of minor girl trainees. With three more cases still pending judgment, the total prison term could increase further.
In the latest verdict, the Fast Track Special Court in Thiruvananthapuram sentenced Manu, a resident of Sreevaraham in the city, to 48 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹79,000 in the third case. Special Judge Anju Meera Birla delivered the judgment in the third case too.
The court also found Manu guilty in a fourth case, with the quantum of sentence scheduled to be pronounced on Monday.
The latest sentence will run consecutively with the earlier convictions, as directed by the court under Section 427 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Manu had previously been sentenced to 16 years' rigorous imprisonment in the first case and 35 years' rigorous imprisonment in the second case. With Saturday's 48-year sentence, his cumulative prison term now stands at 99 years.
According to the prosecution, the survivor in the third case joined a prominent cricket coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018 while studying in Class V. After initially gaining her confidence, Manu allegedly took her to secluded areas, including practice nets, the gymnasium and bathrooms, under the pretext of providing specialised coaching, where he sexually abused her.
Investigators said the accused also allegedly recorded nude photographs and videos of the child and continued the abuse at a practice facility set up at the victim's residence. The survivor remained silent for years after allegedly being threatened that her cricketing career would be destroyed if she disclosed the abuse.
The offences came to light on March 28, 2024, during a girls' cricket tournament in Thiruvananthapuram. On seeing the accused after several years, the survivor reportedly suffered a panic attack and revealed the abuse to those accompanying her.
Her disclosure encouraged other young cricketers to come forward with similar allegations, leading police to register six POCSO cases against Manu. Trials in four cases have been completed. Three have resulted in convictions, while sentencing in the fourth case is due on Monday. Two more cases are yet to be decided.
The prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan, assisted by advocates Surabhi P and Ravishankar Thampi H. The investigation was led by Cantonment Police Inspectors Jayakrishnan S and Prajeesh Shasi, along with Sub-Inspector Vishnu Sajeev.
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