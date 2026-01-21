ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Court Grants Bail To Sabarimala Gold Loss Case Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potty

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala vigilance court on Wednesday granted bail to Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames of the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.

Potty, however, will continue to be in jail for now, as he has also been arrested in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols of the temple. He was given bail in the Sreekovil door frames case by a vigilance court here.