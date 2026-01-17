ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Court Denies Bail To Expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil In Sexual Assault Case

Pathanamthitta: A Kerala court on Saturday declined to grant bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the third sexual assault case against him in which he was arrested last week.

The detailed order of the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate court is awaited. The Kerala High Court and a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram have earlier protected the MLA from arrest in the first two cases of sexual assault booked based on complaints of two different women.