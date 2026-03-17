ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Court Convicts Accused In 2023 Murder Of Doctor Vandana Das

Kollam: A court in Kerala's Kollam on Tuesday found the accused, Sandeep, guilty in the Dr Vandana Das murder case. The verdict was given by Kollam Additional Sessions Judge P.N. Vinod. The sentencing of the convicted accused will be announced on the following day.

The court held G. Sandeep (42), a native of Odanavattom, guilty of the crime. The incident occurred at around 4:30 am on May 10, 2023, when Dr Vandana Das was brutally attacked while on duty at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.

Sandeep, who had suffered a leg injury following a family dispute, was brought to the hospital by Pooyappally police for treatment. Dr Vandana Das, who was on duty at the time, conducted his initial examination.

During the examination, the accused, without any provocation, grabbed a pair of surgical scissors from the dressing room and repeatedly stabbed the doctor. He also attacked police personnel named Baby Mohan, Manilal, and Alex, as well as his relatives, Rajendran Pillai and Binu, and other hospital staff who attempted to restrain him.

Dr Vandana Das, who was severely injured in the attack, was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but succumbed to the injuries at around 8:30 am the same day.

She was the only daughter of businessman K.G. Mohandas and Vasanthakumari and was a student at Meenanur Azizia Medical College.