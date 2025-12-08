ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Court Acquits Popular Malayalam Actor Dileep In 2017 Actress Assault Case

FILE - Actor and film producer Dileep serves the traditional Onam Sadhya to devotees during Onam celebrations at Sri Ayyappan–Guruvayurappan Temple, Mahalingapuram, in Chennai. ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram: A court here in Kerala's Ernakulam on Monday acquitted the popular Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, while holding the prime accused Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni along with five others.

Eminent actor Dileep was the eighth accused.

The actress and gang rape survivor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours on the night of February 17, 2017, by some persons who forced their way into the vehicle and later escaped in a busy area of Kochi.

Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese ruled actor Dileep as not guilty. He held six -- Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, Pradeep, and Charly Thomas-- as guilty.

Dileep, whose real name is P Gopalakrishnan, was initially released by the court but was later arrested on July 10, 2017, after the investigation team discovered that the prime accused, Suni, had allegedly sent him a letter from jail. He was granted bail on October 3, 2017.

According to the prosecution's case, the complainant had revealed to Dileep’s first wife, Manju Warrier, of his affairs with another actress. It said the survivor and Dileep got into a fight over this during the rehearsal of a stage event in 2016. This prompted a "conspiracy" being hatched at a hotel in Kochi later, resulting in the sexual assault.