Kerala Court Acquits Popular Malayalam Actor Dileep In 2017 Actress Assault Case
The court while acquitting actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, held six others guilty of multiple charges including gang rape.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST|
Updated : December 8, 2025 at 12:02 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A court here in Kerala's Ernakulam on Monday acquitted the popular Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, while holding the prime accused Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni along with five others.
Eminent actor Dileep was the eighth accused.
The actress and gang rape survivor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours on the night of February 17, 2017, by some persons who forced their way into the vehicle and later escaped in a busy area of Kochi.
Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese ruled actor Dileep as not guilty. He held six -- Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, Pradeep, and Charly Thomas-- as guilty.
Dileep, whose real name is P Gopalakrishnan, was initially released by the court but was later arrested on July 10, 2017, after the investigation team discovered that the prime accused, Suni, had allegedly sent him a letter from jail. He was granted bail on October 3, 2017.
According to the prosecution's case, the complainant had revealed to Dileep’s first wife, Manju Warrier, of his affairs with another actress. It said the survivor and Dileep got into a fight over this during the rehearsal of a stage event in 2016. This prompted a "conspiracy" being hatched at a hotel in Kochi later, resulting in the sexual assault.
The accused were charged under sections 120A (conspiracy), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 109 (abetment of offence), 366 (kidnapping or abducting a woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (use of criminal force to disrobe a woman), 357 (use of criminal force to wrongfully confine a person), 376D (gang rape), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 212 (harbouring an offender) and 34 (common intention) of IPC.
Section 66E of the Information Technology Act (capturing or transmitting images of private areas without consent) and 67A (transmitting sexually explicit material electronically). Dileep faced an additional charge under Section 204 of the IPC (destroying evidence to prevent its production). In November 2017, police filed a supplementary chargesheet against seven more persons, including Dileep.
Missing mobile phone and memory card tampering
During the prosecution, the police could not trace the mobile phone used to record the sexual assault visuals. Police had to rely on the memory card containing the videos. It was submitted in court by a lawyer.
In 2022, police moved the trial court and sought an inquiry into illegal access to the memory card kept in court custody. The petition from the police was dismissed by the trial court. However, the Kerala High Court allowed an appeal and ordered a fact-finding inquiry after the survivor alleged tampering. The probe revealed that the memory card was accessed by a magistrate and by officials at the District Sessions Court. This paved way for the High Court to issue detailed guidelines on handling sexually explicit evidence in December 2023.
The court examined 261 witnesses during the trial, including several from the Mollywood. Many from the tinsel screen turned hostile. The examination of the investigation officer lasted for 109 days. The court had admitted 834 documents and two defence witnesses. Two key witnesses - former MLA PT Thomas and director Balachandra Kumar- died during the trial.
