ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Couple Ties Knot In Hospital Emergency Room Following Car Crash

Kochi: A hospital emergency room turned into an unusual but inspiring wedding venue in Kerala after a man, a native of Thumboli, tied the knot with his bride, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident on Friday.

The rare marriage was solemnised at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, between Avani of Kommadi, Alappuzha, and V M Sharon of Thumboli as per the ‘muhurtam’ (auspicious time), as the accident didn't deter the groom and his family from going ahead with the union.

The wedding was scheduled to take place at Thumboli on Friday at noon, but the road accident while travelling to Kumarakom for bridal makeup left Avani with a serious injury to her spine, as the car she was travelling in lost control and rammed into a tree early in the morning. She was rushed to Kottayam Medical College, where doctors started treating her immediately.

“Avani suffered a spinal injury and needed specialised care, so she was shifted to the private hospital in Ernakulam around noon. Sharon and his family also reached the hospital soon after,” officials said.