Kerala Couple Ties Knot In Hospital Emergency Room Following Car Crash
Although the bride, Avani, was admitted to the emergency room after a road accident, the groom, Sharon, managed to get married at the hospital.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST
Kochi: A hospital emergency room turned into an unusual but inspiring wedding venue in Kerala after a man, a native of Thumboli, tied the knot with his bride, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident on Friday.
The rare marriage was solemnised at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, between Avani of Kommadi, Alappuzha, and V M Sharon of Thumboli as per the ‘muhurtam’ (auspicious time), as the accident didn't deter the groom and his family from going ahead with the union.
The wedding was scheduled to take place at Thumboli on Friday at noon, but the road accident while travelling to Kumarakom for bridal makeup left Avani with a serious injury to her spine, as the car she was travelling in lost control and rammed into a tree early in the morning. She was rushed to Kottayam Medical College, where doctors started treating her immediately.
“Avani suffered a spinal injury and needed specialised care, so she was shifted to the private hospital in Ernakulam around noon. Sharon and his family also reached the hospital soon after,” officials said.
According to the family, the ‘muhurtam’ was fixed between 12.15 pm and 12.30 pm, so both sides requested the hospital administration to facilitate the wedding.
“After consulting doctors, the hospital management arranged for the groom to tie the 'thaali' (sacred yellow thread) in the Emergency Department, ensuring that Avani faced no additional discomfort,” a hospital spokesperson said. “We arranged the setting after both families expressed their wish to proceed with the ceremony despite the accident,” he said.
Sharon tied the knot with Avani at the auspicious time, with doctors, healthcare staff and close relatives as witnesses. Meanwhile, the doctors said Avani had sustained a spinal injury and would undergo surgery soon, followed by rehabilitation.
