Kerala Couple Becomes Lifeline For Mentally Challenged, Abused Women In Uttar Pradesh

Bincy’s journey began in 2010 when she encountered a mentally ill woman in a helpless situation. “That one incident changed my life, and I realised there were so many women like her who needed care and dignity, and I started a dedicated service for them along with my husband,” she said.

“I am happy that we have been able to reintegrate more than 250 women into mainstream society since 2010,” said Bincy.

Bincy and her husband, Obi Paul, rescue women suffering from mental illness and those left neglected or abused by their families and society. The couple not only provides them with food and shelter but also offers treatment and rehabilitation to help them reunite with their families when possible.

Lucknow: A Kerala-born couple living in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has become a saviour for hundreds of mentally challenged and abandoned women, rescuing them from the streets and helping them reunite with their families.

Initially, the couple faced severe challenges, as many women were found barely clothed, wounded, and traumatised after years of neglect and abuse. “Some were discovered lying by roadsides or in drains, victims of exploitation and sexual assault,” Bincy recalls emotionally. But their efforts have gained government and social support over time.

Bincy, or “Bansi Maa”, as the women inmates affectionately call her, became emotional while recounting some of the women’s stories. One such case was Ruchi, a former SBI Bank employee from Allahabad, who was found unconscious near the Agra Expressway four years ago.

“She couldn’t even tell us her name. After treatment, she started recognising herself again and expressed her desire to start life afresh,” Bincy said.

Another woman, Saira from Gorakhpur, was rescued from Charbagh Railway Station while five months pregnant, as she had been raped several times and given birth to three children, Bincy said. “All her children were later moved to a child protection home. Saira is slowly recovering, though there’s still no word from her family.”

One of the rehabilitated women, Rita from Lucknow, said that Bincy and Paul came as a lifeline for her, as she lived for four years on the streets after being thrown out by her son. “I was eating rotten food and had worms in my head. Now, after treatment, I feel alive again. I wish to stay here,” she said.

Despite years of struggle, the couple said their mission continues, as every woman they rescue is a story of pain and hope. “We want to give them back their identity, their dignity, and their life,” Bincy said.