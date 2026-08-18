ETV Bharat / state

Girl Hangs Self At Home After Tiff With Mother, Kerala Police Break Open Door, Give CPR To Bring Her Back To Life

The police officers from Chadayamangalam police station in Kollam district acted swiftly to save the life of the girl ( ETV Bharat )

Kollam: Two Kerala police officers from Chadayamangalam Police Station in Kerala's Kollam district saved the life of a 17-year-old girl after she allegedly attempted suicide at her home in the early hours of Monday.

Sub-Inspector Manoj and Home Guard Jyothi were on night duty when they received a distress call from the girl’s mother at around 4 am after an argument between the teenager and her mother over the use of a mobile phone.

By the time police reached, the girl had locked herself inside her room. SI Manoj said he tried to speak to the girl and asked her to open the door so they could discuss the matter. The girl responded that she would open it. However, while speaking to her mother outside, the officers heard unusual sounds coming from inside the room.

The officers knocked on the door but received no response. The police broke a window pane and looked inside with a torch. They found the girl hanging from a ceiling fan using her shawl.

Manoj and Jyothi broke open the door and entered the room. They cut the shawl, brought the girl down and placed her on the bed. The officers then began performing CPR. They continued the resuscitation efforts for several minutes until the girl began responding.