ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Arrest Kerala Man For Selling Bank Account Details To Cyber Fraudsters

Bengaluru: The Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru arrested a Kerala-based contractor on Saturday for supplying fake bank accounts to a gang duping foreign nationals through digital scams. The accused has been identified as Ajayan, a native of Kollam in Kerala.​

According to the police, Ajayan, a contractor by profession, was arrested on charges of having close links with fraudsters running an international digital arrest racket.

Ajayan supplied details of 'mule accounts' (fake/rental bank accounts) to a gang robbing foreign nationals, including Indians, through digital arrest scams and received a commission in return, police said. The fraudsters then transferred the money collected from digital arrest victims to different accounts before routing it to their own.

While investigating a digital arrest case, the police traced the money flow and found that huge money was credited to Ajayan's bank account before being transferred to other different accounts later. They even found a transfer or Rs 2.5 crore to Ajayan's account in a single day.