Kerala CM Writes To Jaishankar Offering Support For Indians Stranded At Colombo Airport

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offering all necessary support from the state for the Indians stranded at the Colombo airport due to Cyclone Ditwah.

Vijayan, in his letter on Saturday, said the cyclone has caused severe disruptions at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, stranding nearly 300 Indian passengers, many of whom are from Kerala.

He said the Indian passengers have been stuck there for the last three days without adequate food, water and basic facilities. The chief minister said many of the passengers were using Colombo as a pit stop for return journeys to their homes or going abroad, and are in crisis at present.