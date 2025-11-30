ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Writes To Jaishankar Offering Support For Indians Stranded At Colombo Airport

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the Indian passengers have been stuck there for the last three days without adequate food, water and basic facilities.

FILE- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
FILE- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 30, 2025 at 8:49 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offering all necessary support from the state for the Indians stranded at the Colombo airport due to Cyclone Ditwah.

Vijayan, in his letter on Saturday, said the cyclone has caused severe disruptions at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, stranding nearly 300 Indian passengers, many of whom are from Kerala.

He said the Indian passengers have been stuck there for the last three days without adequate food, water and basic facilities. The chief minister said many of the passengers were using Colombo as a pit stop for return journeys to their homes or going abroad, and are in crisis at present.

"We are deeply concerned about the condition of the people who are stranded. The Government of Kerala stands ready to provide all necessary support and awaits your kind urgent response and action," Vijayan said in the letter to Jaishankar.

Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency throughout the island nation after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread devastation as it left a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure. In the latest update issued by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) here at 7 pm (local time) Saturday, the death toll stood at 153, with 191 missing since Thursday.

Also Read:

  1. High Commission Helps Stranded Indian Tourists In Sri Lanka After Disruptions Due To Cyclone
  2. Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency To Tackle Disaster Relief Operations

TAGGED:

EAM S JAISHANKAR
CYCLONE DITWAH
INDIANS STRANDED IN SRI LANKA
KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.