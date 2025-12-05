ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Vijayan Slams ED, Attacks Congress On Morality And Political Alliances

Ernakulam: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Enforcement Directorate’s notice regarding KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) and simultaneously criticised the Congress party’s handling of controversies and its alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Addressing a press meet in Kochi, the Chief Minister dismissed the ED's notice against him concerning KIIFB as ridiculous. He suggested the timing was clearly political, stating, "Many such things happen as elections approach. Who knows what else is yet to come?" He asserted that KIIFB has not violated any Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and confirmed that the matter would be legally addressed.

Chief Minister Vijayan also accused the Congress of protecting its expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from arrest and said that the police were taking effective steps to apprehend the legislator, who is facing allegations of sexual assault from multiple women. Vijayan also said that there were other legislators in the Congress who faced similar allegations or were jailed for other offences, but were still continuing in the party.

"Eldhose Kunnappilly and M Vincent are still in the party," he said. Congress MLAs Vincent and Kunnappilly have also faced sexual assault accusations. He was responding to the Congress party's contention that while it took action against Mamkootathil, the CPI(M) has not taken any steps in connection with its leaders accused of irregularities in connection with the gold plating of artefacts in Sabarimala or MLA M Mukesh, who is facing rape charges.

The Congress has claimed that the Left government was not interested in arresting Mamkoottathil so as to keep the issue alive during the local body polls. Hitting back at the grand old party, the CM alleged it was the Congress that was protecting its expelled MLA from arrest. Mamkootathil, who is accused of rape, was expelled from the primary membership of Congress on Thursday, shortly after a local court in Thiruvananthapuram dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

On the ongoing friction with the Governor, the Chief Minister stated that the Governor's rejection of the panel for Vice Chancellors (VCs) was a blatant violation of the Supreme Court ruling. He stressed that he had submitted the list as per the Supreme Court's directive, questioning the Governor's audacity to openly flout a court order and suggesting the decision was not solely the Governor's own.

Regarding the controversy over the appointment of K. Jayakumar as President of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which was challenged in court by IAS officer B. Ashok, the CM stated that the incident should not have occurred. He defended Jayakumar, noting that he is a retired official and an expert on Sabarimala affairs, whose appointment was welcomed by Ayyappa devotees.