ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Vijayan Hits Back At Revanth Reddy's Diatribe, Says Fitting Reply Coming Soon

Kannur: The last day of the campaign for the Kerala Assembly elections saw a verbal duel between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy.

The controversy erupted when Reddy challenged Vijayan to an open debate in Thiruvananthapuram amid ongoing political discussions on the guarantees and development initiatives of the Telangana government. Reddy targeted Vijayan using a popular Malayalam cinematic phrase, 'Nee Po Mone Vijaya', blatantly disregarding the veteran communist leader's age and extensive political experience. Political observers assess that the Kerala Congress leadership penned these words for Reddy, as he is entirely unfamiliar with the Malayalam language.

In response, Vijayan launched a scathing attack during a 'Meet the Press' at the Kannur Press Club on Tuesday. Questioning whether an individual holding the constitutional office of the Chief Minister should resort to such language, Vijayan said that while he currently lacks the time due to the hectic final campaign schedule, a fitting reply is certainly on the way.

Responding with the phrase 'Dash Mone Revanthe', Vijayan reminded Reddy to introspect whether he had maintained the basic decorum expected of a Chief Minister. The public spat between the two state heads has already drawn widespread criticism for being substandard and unbecoming of a democracy, while simultaneously triggering intense cyber wars across social media platforms.

Before returning to his own constituency for the last phase campaign rallies, Vijayan assured that a more comprehensive response to the Telangana Chief Minister would follow later. Beyond the ongoing verbal clash, he utilised the media event to elaborate on several crucial subjects, including the Wayanad rehabilitation efforts and recent fund scams. These discussions are expected to dominate the state political discourse in the coming days.