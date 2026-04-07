Kerala CM Vijayan Hits Back At Revanth Reddy's Diatribe, Says Fitting Reply Coming Soon
Responding with the phrase 'Dash Mone Revanthe', he reminded his Telangana counterpart to introspect whether he had maintained the basic decorum expected of a CM.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Kannur: The last day of the campaign for the Kerala Assembly elections saw a verbal duel between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy.
The controversy erupted when Reddy challenged Vijayan to an open debate in Thiruvananthapuram amid ongoing political discussions on the guarantees and development initiatives of the Telangana government. Reddy targeted Vijayan using a popular Malayalam cinematic phrase, 'Nee Po Mone Vijaya', blatantly disregarding the veteran communist leader's age and extensive political experience. Political observers assess that the Kerala Congress leadership penned these words for Reddy, as he is entirely unfamiliar with the Malayalam language.
In response, Vijayan launched a scathing attack during a 'Meet the Press' at the Kannur Press Club on Tuesday. Questioning whether an individual holding the constitutional office of the Chief Minister should resort to such language, Vijayan said that while he currently lacks the time due to the hectic final campaign schedule, a fitting reply is certainly on the way.
Responding with the phrase 'Dash Mone Revanthe', Vijayan reminded Reddy to introspect whether he had maintained the basic decorum expected of a Chief Minister. The public spat between the two state heads has already drawn widespread criticism for being substandard and unbecoming of a democracy, while simultaneously triggering intense cyber wars across social media platforms.
Before returning to his own constituency for the last phase campaign rallies, Vijayan assured that a more comprehensive response to the Telangana Chief Minister would follow later. Beyond the ongoing verbal clash, he utilised the media event to elaborate on several crucial subjects, including the Wayanad rehabilitation efforts and recent fund scams. These discussions are expected to dominate the state political discourse in the coming days.
Shifting his focus to the opposition, Vijayan fiercely criticised the Congress, accusing it of fostering a long-standing culture of forging secret agreements with the BJP. He asserted that the Left would never promote communalism for narrow political gains.
Mocking the Congress for levelling allegations of deals against others, he pointed out that over 30% of the BJP top leadership comprises former Congressmen. He also noted that children and close relatives of prominent Congress leaders are increasingly migrating to the BJP.
To substantiate his claims of historical secret alliances, Vijayan recalled how the Jan Sangh withdrew its candidate in Pattambi to defeat EMS Namboodiripad, and how the Congress and BJP fielded an RSS leader to defeat AK Gopalan in Palakkad. He added that the infamous 'Co Le B' alliance in Vadakara and Beypore was a direct continuation of this covert partnership.
Vijayan further highlighted recent electoral anomalies as clear evidence of vote trading. He reminded that when O Rajagopal opened the first electoral account for the BJP in Kerala from Nemom in 2016, Congress votes mysteriously vanished.
Similarly, in an adjacent constituency where the Congress candidate emerged victorious, there was a noticeable drop in BJP votes, which he cited as a clear example of these unholy nexuses.
Vijayan demanded that Congress leadership explain the disappearance of 85,000 votes they were supposed to receive when Suresh Gopi recently won from Thrissur. He warned that Congress is systematically destroying itself through these relentless political transactions.
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