Kerala CM VD Satheesan's Book 'Adam Where Art Thou' Released In English
The volume compiles speeches delivered by Satheesan during various spiritual gatherings of Christian denominations across Kerala.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The book 'Aadam Nee Evideyaakunnau' (Adam, Where Art Thou?), authored by Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan just before assuming office, is now reaching a wider global audience with its English translation titled 'Adam Where Art Thou', published by DC Books.
The book holds unique significance as it comprises speeches based on the Bible delivered by a Hindu political leader, translated into English by Rauf Rumi, a Muslim writer and English professor at Punjab University. In a time marked by growing divisions, the work is being hailed as a powerful symbol of the religious harmony that Kerala strongly upholds.
The volume compiles speeches delivered by Satheesan during various spiritual gatherings of Christian denominations across Kerala while he was serving as the Leader of the Opposition.
DC Books initially released the Malayalam version on May 9, 2026. Speaking to ETV Bharat, DC Books owner Ravi DC shared that the book has already sold over 20,000 copies, with daily sales averaging between 200 and 500 copies.
Senior journalist and political analyst Roy Mathew, who edited the Malayalam original, told ETV Bharat that the immense popularity of the book naturally led to the decision to bring out an English translation. He highlighted that the translation aims to take the work to an international readership and major international book fairs, adding that the English version retains the full gravity and eloquence of the Chief Minister's speeches.
Mirroring the Malayalam original, the English edition also features 32 chapters. Satheesan has repeatedly mentioned that the Bible has exerted a decisive influence on his political and personal life.
In the preface, he explains that having grown up in a Christian environment, he regularly spent time reading about and understanding Christ. He notes that while remaining a devout Hindu, he has consistently sought to deeply understand and embrace the core essence of other faiths.
As Leader of Opposition, Satheesan addressed over 250 gatherings organized by various Christian churches. The title of the book is drawn from his viral speech delivered at a reception hosted by the home parish of Cardinal-designate Archbishop Mar George Jacob Koovakad.
Satheesan recalls in the preface that his first major address after taking charge as the Leader of the Opposition was at the Kumbanad Convention of the Indian Pentecostal Church of God (IPC) on the evening of January 18, 2023.
Accepting the invitation with some initial hesitation, he was concerned about how to preach the Word of God before a packed audience centered around the theme 'Thy Kingdom Come'. However, he considers it a great blessing that he was able to speak on the concept of the Kingdom of God without hesitation.