ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM VD Satheesan's Book 'Adam Where Art Thou' Released In English

Book Cover: Adam Where Art Thou penned by Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The book 'Aadam Nee Evideyaakunnau' (Adam, Where Art Thou?), authored by Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan just before assuming office, is now reaching a wider global audience with its English translation titled 'Adam Where Art Thou', published by DC Books.

The book holds unique significance as it comprises speeches based on the Bible delivered by a Hindu political leader, translated into English by Rauf Rumi, a Muslim writer and English professor at Punjab University. In a time marked by growing divisions, the work is being hailed as a powerful symbol of the religious harmony that Kerala strongly upholds.

The volume compiles speeches delivered by Satheesan during various spiritual gatherings of Christian denominations across Kerala while he was serving as the Leader of the Opposition. DC Books initially released the Malayalam version on May 9, 2026. Speaking to ETV Bharat, DC Books owner Ravi DC shared that the book has already sold over 20,000 copies, with daily sales averaging between 200 and 500 copies. Senior journalist and political analyst Roy Mathew, who edited the Malayalam original, told ETV Bharat that the immense popularity of the book naturally led to the decision to bring out an English translation. He highlighted that the translation aims to take the work to an international readership and major international book fairs, adding that the English version retains the full gravity and eloquence of the Chief Minister's speeches.