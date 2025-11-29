ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Trying To Protect Accused In Sabarimala Gold Loss Case, Alleges Cong Leader Chennithala

Kozhikode: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to protect the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case. The incident had hurt the sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees across the world, he said, and added that the government was the prime accused in the case.

The Congress leader said former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), A Padmakumar and N Vasu, had already been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), but they could not do anything alone without "political support". He alleged that CM Vijayan was trying to protect them and others accused in the gold missing case.

Referring to the reported reference of Padmakumar about the involvement of a "god-like person" in the case, Chennithala said, "in Marxist party who is god-like other than Pinarayi Vijayan?"

"The present investigation into the case is not extending to the ministers as they have the support of the CM and the government. People of the state have great concern about this," he alleged while talking to reporters here. The Congress leader further said that the missing of Lord Ayyappa's gold has hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees across the world.