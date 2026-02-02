ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Seeks Judicial Probe Into Businessman C J Roy’s Death, Alleges Protocol Lapses During IT Raid

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant political intervention regarding the unnatural death of Confident Group chairman C J Roy during an Income Tax raid on his office in Bengaluru on January 30, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, demanding a high-level judicial enquiry into the matter.

Citing the “mysterious circumstances” surrounding the businessman's death, Vijayan has urged the Centre to appoint a retired High Court judge to lead the probe. The CM said the suspected death by suicide of the realtor shocked the civic society and the business community. His letter underscores the gravity of the incident, arguing that a judicial review is essential to uncover the truth, going beyond the scope of current investigations. The correspondence highlights serious allegations raised by the deceased’s family regarding the conduct of officials during the search operations.

Raising critical questions about the agency's standard operating procedures, Vijayan pointed out alleged security lapse. As per media reports, the businessman moved to an adjacent room and allegedly shot himself while the raid was underway in the presence of officials. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to determine if there was a breach of protocol during the raid. Referring to statements made by Roy’s brother, who alleged harassment and inappropriate behavior by the IT team, the letter states that such grievances must be treated with utmost seriousness and brought within the ambit of a judicial commission.

Roy, who headed the Kochi-headquartered real estate firm Confident Group, died under dramatic circumstances at the company’s regional office near Richmond Circle on Langford Road in Bengaluru. The tragedy unfolded hours into a search operation by the central agency officials. Preliminary information suggests Roy had excused himself to retrieve documents from his cabin, where he reportedly used his personal firearm to end his life.