Kerala CM Seeks Judicial Probe Into Businessman C J Roy’s Death, Alleges Protocol Lapses During IT Raid
In his letter to Nirmala Sitharaman, Pinarayi Vijayan emphasised need to determine if there was breach of protocol during IT raid on Confident Group's office.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant political intervention regarding the unnatural death of Confident Group chairman C J Roy during an Income Tax raid on his office in Bengaluru on January 30, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, demanding a high-level judicial enquiry into the matter.
Citing the “mysterious circumstances” surrounding the businessman's death, Vijayan has urged the Centre to appoint a retired High Court judge to lead the probe. The CM said the suspected death by suicide of the realtor shocked the civic society and the business community. His letter underscores the gravity of the incident, arguing that a judicial review is essential to uncover the truth, going beyond the scope of current investigations. The correspondence highlights serious allegations raised by the deceased’s family regarding the conduct of officials during the search operations.
Raising critical questions about the agency's standard operating procedures, Vijayan pointed out alleged security lapse. As per media reports, the businessman moved to an adjacent room and allegedly shot himself while the raid was underway in the presence of officials. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to determine if there was a breach of protocol during the raid. Referring to statements made by Roy’s brother, who alleged harassment and inappropriate behavior by the IT team, the letter states that such grievances must be treated with utmost seriousness and brought within the ambit of a judicial commission.
Roy, who headed the Kochi-headquartered real estate firm Confident Group, died under dramatic circumstances at the company’s regional office near Richmond Circle on Langford Road in Bengaluru. The tragedy unfolded hours into a search operation by the central agency officials. Preliminary information suggests Roy had excused himself to retrieve documents from his cabin, where he reportedly used his personal firearm to end his life.
While the political demand for a probe intensifies, the police investigation has reportedly uncovered a personal diary that suggests the act may have been premeditated. According to police sources, the diary entries serve as a suicide note, revealing that Roy had been contemplating the extreme step following setbacks in his overseas business ventures. The notes reportedly contain apologies to his family and detailed instructions on how the company should be managed in his absence. It includes a list of financial liabilities and an explicit request to protect the interests of his investors. Investigators noted that an entry dated January 31 suggests the decision was made prior to his final phone call with his brother.
The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently probing the case. The investigation team is focusing on unlocking Roy’s phone for digital evidence and is seizing additional CCTV footage from the office premises. The police are also recording detailed statements from the IT officials who were present at the scene, as well as the company’s managing director, to reconstruct the timeline of Roy’s entry into his chamber. Forensic reports from the post-mortem examination confirmed that a 6.35 mm bullet was recovered from the deceased’s lower chest. The bullet and other biological samples have been sent for ballistic and forensic analysis.
Meanwhile, Roy's family has remained firm in their allegation that pressure and intimidation by the officials drove Roy to suicide. Confident Group MD T A Joseph recounted the final moments, stating that Roy had entered his cabin after expressing a desire to speak to his mother. When Joseph attempted to follow him, he was reportedly stopped by security personnel on Roy's instructions. After 10 minutes of silence, staff broke open the locked door to find Roy unresponsive in his chair. Although he was rushed to Narayana Health City, he was declared dead.
