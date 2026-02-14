ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Seeks Centre's Support To Fast-Track RRTS Project

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant move to transform the state's transportation landscape, the Kerala cabinet has granted in-principle approval for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. The initiative follows the assurances from the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry at the Urban Conclave held in Kochi in September 2025.

The decision has been formally communicated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar through a letter seeking the Centre's support to fast-track the project. Vijayan highlighted that the rapid urbanisation of the stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod has placed immense pressure on existing road infrastructure. With increasing vehicle density leading to chronic traffic congestion and rising accidents, the letter emphasises that a high-speed, high-capacity public transport system has become an absolute necessity.

The proposed RRTS is envisioned as an eco-friendly project aimed at significantly reducing carbon emissions. The state government has decided to move forward with this model after a thorough study of the operational efficiency of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor and its suitability for Kerala's unique geography.