Kerala CM Seeks Centre's Support To Fast-Track RRTS Project
In his letter addressed to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Vijayan highlighted the immense pressure on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod stretch due to rapid urbanisation.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant move to transform the state's transportation landscape, the Kerala cabinet has granted in-principle approval for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. The initiative follows the assurances from the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry at the Urban Conclave held in Kochi in September 2025.
The decision has been formally communicated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar through a letter seeking the Centre's support to fast-track the project. Vijayan highlighted that the rapid urbanisation of the stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod has placed immense pressure on existing road infrastructure. With increasing vehicle density leading to chronic traffic congestion and rising accidents, the letter emphasises that a high-speed, high-capacity public transport system has become an absolute necessity.
The proposed RRTS is envisioned as an eco-friendly project aimed at significantly reducing carbon emissions. The state government has decided to move forward with this model after a thorough study of the operational efficiency of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor and its suitability for Kerala's unique geography.
The project is designed to act as a massive integrated network that connects the existing Kochi Metro and the upcoming metro systems in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Furthermore, it aims to seamlessly link the state's four international airports — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur, and Kozhikode — thereby facilitating smoother inter-district travel and sparking a major leap in infrastructure development.
Vijayan pointed out that the overwhelming public response and high occupancy rates of Vande Bharat Express trains in Kerala are a clear indicator of the immense potential for high-speed rail systems in the region. To ensure the technical and financial viability of the project, the state government has sought the expertise of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).
The Chief Minister has requested Khattar to direct the relevant agencies to initiate preliminary discussions and feasibility studies, assuring the state transport department's full cooperation for the timely execution of the project.
Notably, the push for the RRTS comes shortly after the Centre appointed E Sreedharan to oversee the detailed project report (DPR) for a high-speed rail project in the state, signalling a competitive yet determined effort by the state government to fast-track modern rail connectivity.
