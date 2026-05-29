ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM V D Satheesan Dismisses CPM Charge Over ED Raids With Sarcasm

Thiruvanathapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday strongly rejected the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) allegations linking his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids connected to the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case, while simultaneously outlining the broader governance roadmap of the newly elected Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government under its 'Puthuyugam Keralam' vision.

Addressing a packed post-policy-address press conference after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's Assembly speech, Satheesan mocked the opposition charge with biting sarcasm.

"This was the first time I met the Prime Minister after becoming Chief Minister. According to CPI(M), I told him to raid Pinarayi Vijayan's house the very next day. PM Modi immediately picked up the phone and ordered raids at twelve places," Satheesan said sarcastically, describing the allegation as "the second joke" he had heard since assuming office.

Satheesan clarified that the state government had absolutely no role in the ED action against former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, which was part of an ongoing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation ordered during further proceedings before the Kerala High Court.

"The state government cannot interfere in a central agency investigation. The raid was conducted as part of a court-monitored probe. State police were not informed beforehand," he said. Satheesan also condemned the reported attack on officials during the raid process, calling it "a serious criminal act". He accused sections of the Opposition of deliberately politicising the issue instead of addressing the legal aspects of the investigation.

Development Vision

Satheesan used the occasion to present the ideological and developmental framework of the new UDF administration, branding it as the beginning of a 'Puthuyugam Keralam' (New Era Kerala). He said the government would fully implement all five 'Indira Guarantees' promised during the Assembly election campaign and asserted that the upcoming state budget would contain "major surprises" aimed at reviving Kerala's economy and rebuilding investor confidence.

"The government's long-term goal was to transform Kerala into: a major aviation and logistics hub, a centre for knowledge economy and innovation, and a globally competitive destination for higher education, healthcare and tourism," he said.

Satheesan also announced that sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, biotechnology, creative industries, startups, and research-driven knowledge economy initiatives would receive high priority under the new administration.