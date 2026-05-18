ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM, Cabinet Oath Taking Ceremony: From Vanavasam To Pattabhishekam

Thiruvananthapuram: The giant banner at the packed Central Stadium perhaps captured the political mood of Kerala better than anything else here on Monday as V D Satheesan took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state along with his 20-member Cabinet, marking the Congress-led United Democratic Front's return to power after a decade.

The atmosphere at the specially prepared venue near the Secretariat was part political spectacle, part emotional homecoming. Thousands of party workers and supporters poured into the stadium hours before the ceremony, waving Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) flags, chanting slogans and cheering every leader who arrived on stage.

The 30-member group led by Pirayiri mandalam Congress president Sabber with his team attended the ceremony (ETV Bharat)

As Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar called out Satheesan's name for the oath, the stadium erupted into a thunderous roar. Supporters broke into celebratory chants as the Paravur MLA - who had once vowed to go into 'political exile' if the UDF failed to return to power - formally assumed office.

Veteran Congress leader K Muraleedharan, son of former chief minister K Karunakaran, IUML leader K M Shaji drew loud cheers from the crowd, while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph, IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and N Samsudheen received a warm reception from party workers gathered outside and inside the venue.

Among the ministers, only K Muraleedharan took the oath in English, while most others chose Malayalam. RSP leader Shibu Baby John and Communist Marxist Party’s C P John took their oaths via solemn affirmation ('sagouravam').