Kerala CM, Cabinet Oath Taking Ceremony: From Vanavasam To Pattabhishekam
Only K Muraleedharan took the oath in English, while RSP leader Shibu Baby John and CMP’s CP John took their oaths via solemn affirmation.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The giant banner at the packed Central Stadium perhaps captured the political mood of Kerala better than anything else here on Monday as V D Satheesan took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state along with his 20-member Cabinet, marking the Congress-led United Democratic Front's return to power after a decade.
The atmosphere at the specially prepared venue near the Secretariat was part political spectacle, part emotional homecoming. Thousands of party workers and supporters poured into the stadium hours before the ceremony, waving Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) flags, chanting slogans and cheering every leader who arrived on stage.
As Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar called out Satheesan's name for the oath, the stadium erupted into a thunderous roar. Supporters broke into celebratory chants as the Paravur MLA - who had once vowed to go into 'political exile' if the UDF failed to return to power - formally assumed office.
Veteran Congress leader K Muraleedharan, son of former chief minister K Karunakaran, IUML leader K M Shaji drew loud cheers from the crowd, while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph, IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and N Samsudheen received a warm reception from party workers gathered outside and inside the venue.
Among the ministers, only K Muraleedharan took the oath in English, while most others chose Malayalam. RSP leader Shibu Baby John and Communist Marxist Party’s C P John took their oaths via solemn affirmation ('sagouravam').
The swearing-in ceremony turned into a national Congress gathering with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi siblings - Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul and Wayanad MP Priyanka, K C Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sharing the stage with the new Cabinet.
However, political observers noted the absence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay or any senior representative from the Tamil Nadu government despite earlier expectations. Outside the stadium, the celebrations continued under humid skies, and giant LED screens were erected for supporters unable to enter the packed venue.
A 30-member group led by Pirayiri mandalam Congress president Sabber had travelled overnight from Palakkad to attend the ceremony. Among them was Maskerudeen I, who was visiting the state capital for the first time. "We are expecting a clean, transparent and people-oriented administration under VD Satheesan. We came all the way to express solidarity with the party leadership and the Gandhi family," he said.
Near the Secretariat, exhausted but jubilant IUML supporters Ismail C H and Abdullah V K from Panur in Malappuram district were resting after hours of sloganeering.
"We could not enter the stadium as it was overcrowded, but we watched everything through the LED screens outside. We were happy when Kunhalikutty sahib, K M Shaji, N Samsudheen and the Chief Minister took oath," they said.
The duo also spoke proudly about IUML MLA Fathima Thahiliya, who created history by becoming the party's first-ever woman MLA after defeating senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan in Perambra, Kozhikode district.
The ceremony concluded with the playing of Vande Mataram followed by the National Anthem, formally ushering in a new political chapter in Kerala after ten years of Left rule.
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