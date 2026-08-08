Kerala CM Meets US Ambassador; Talks Focus On Education, Investment, Tourism And Maritime Cooperation
V D Satheesan highlighted the potential for closer collaboration between universities and research institutions
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Ernakulam: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan met United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor here on Friday, with discussions focusing on strengthening cooperation between Kerala and the US in higher education, tourism, culture, investment and maritime development.
The meeting was attended by the Kerala Chief Secretary and senior government officials.
The Chief Minister highlighted the potential for closer collaboration between universities and research institutions in Kerala and the US through joint research programmes, academic exchanges and innovation partnerships. The two sides also discussed strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.
US Ambassador Explores Kerala's Tourism Potential
The meeting marked Ambassador Sergio's first visit to Kerala. He expressed appreciation for the state's natural beauty and cultural heritage and noted its potential to attract more international tourists, particularly from the US.
The Ambassador highlighted Kerala's strengths in wellness and Ayurveda tourism and suggested exploring the possibility of establishing 'Sister Cities' partnerships between cities in Kerala and the US. Such partnerships could promote cultural, educational and economic exchanges as well as closer people-to-people connections.
Vizhinjam, Kochi Ports Discussed
Maritime development and investment opportunities also featured prominently in the discussions.
Satheesan highlighted Kerala's growing potential as an international investment destination, particularly in ports, logistics and port-led development. Opportunities linked to Vizhinjam International Seaport and Kochi Port were discussed, including maritime logistics, shipbuilding and ship repair, green bunkering and allied industries.
The US Ambassador expressed interest in facilitating greater engagement between American companies and Kerala, particularly by connecting US businesses with investment opportunities in the state.
Both sides noted the potential for such engagement to generate new investments and strengthen economic ties between Kerala and the United States.
Kerala Proposes US Invest Desk
The Chief Minister also proposed exploring the establishment of an Invest Desk in the United States to facilitate investment enquiries and connect prospective investors and companies with opportunities in Kerala.
The proposed initiative could also serve as a platform to strengthen the state's engagement with the Malayalee diaspora and the wider US business community.
The discussions also covered ways to deepen engagement with Malayalee community organisations and business networks in the US.
Both sides expressed interest in maintaining closer engagement and taking forward mutually beneficial cooperation in education, tourism, investment, culture and maritime development.
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