ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Meets US Ambassador; Talks Focus On Education, Investment, Tourism And Maritime Cooperation

Ernakulam: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan met United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor here on Friday, with discussions focusing on strengthening cooperation between Kerala and the US in higher education, tourism, culture, investment and maritime development.

The meeting was attended by the Kerala Chief Secretary and senior government officials.

The Chief Minister highlighted the potential for closer collaboration between universities and research institutions in Kerala and the US through joint research programmes, academic exchanges and innovation partnerships. The two sides also discussed strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

US Ambassador Explores Kerala's Tourism Potential

The meeting marked Ambassador Sergio's first visit to Kerala. He expressed appreciation for the state's natural beauty and cultural heritage and noted its potential to attract more international tourists, particularly from the US.

The Ambassador highlighted Kerala's strengths in wellness and Ayurveda tourism and suggested exploring the possibility of establishing 'Sister Cities' partnerships between cities in Kerala and the US. Such partnerships could promote cultural, educational and economic exchanges as well as closer people-to-people connections.

Vizhinjam, Kochi Ports Discussed

Maritime development and investment opportunities also featured prominently in the discussions.