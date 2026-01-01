ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Launches Counterattack Against Congress Leaders In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched a sharp political counterattack against Congress leaders in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Responding in strong language to Congress leader Adoor Prakash's allegation that the investigation is a conspiracy orchestrated by the Chief Minister’s Office, Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the role of Congress leaders by citing photographs showing them together with the accused in the case. The Chief Minister also asked who facilitated the accused fraudsters’ access to a highly secured leader like Sonia Gandhi.

If one accepts the version being alleged—that people merely happened to arrive coincidentally—then how is it possible that in a case like this, two main accused persons, one who stole the gold and the one who purchased it, managed to reach Sonia Gandhi together at the same time? Vijayan asked.

Along with them, Adoor Prakash and Anto Antony are also seen standing there. How did both accused reach the same place together? One of them claims that he did not go on his own initiative but went because he was summoned. Is he someone who must go whenever he is summoned? Is that an obligation he carries? Shouldn't that party, and those speaking on its behalf, have the moral responsibility to explain this with greater clarity? Isn't that what they should be answering, the Chief Minister asked.

He also said that the person who later emerged as the prime accused in the case first entered the scene there itself. "When they are unable to give clear answers to certain questions, they think that by simply placing an allegation against the Chief Minister’s Office, they can escape responsibility. But how did these two people together reach a highly secured leader like Sonia Gandhi at the same time?" he asked.

"The person who has now raised allegations against the Chief Minister’s Office says he had no role and went only because he was called. Is he someone who is bound to go whenever he is called? How did all of them end up together? Isn't that what needs to be answered? How did these major fraudsters manage to reach a political leader with security at the level of Sonia Gandhi? What was their role in this, or who facilitated it?" the Chief Minister maintained.