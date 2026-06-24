ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Defends Budget, Rejects Liquor Policy And Privatisation Allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday defended the state government's revised budget in the Assembly and rejected Opposition allegations over the liquor policy, privatisation, and economic management. He said no final decision had been taken on the proposed low-strength liquor policy.

Replying to the budget discussion, Satheesan said the government would formulate its policy on low-alcohol beverages only after consultations within the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) and with all stakeholders. He maintained that if the alliance collectively opposes the sale of low-strength liquor, the government would implement that decision.

Rejecting corruption allegations raised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Chief Minister said the government had only established a tax framework for such beverages and had not approved their sale. He accused the previous LDF government of considering similar proposals and said that former Excise Minister M. V. Govindan had explored the introduction of low-strength liquor based on recommendations of the Udayabhanu Commission.

Satheesan further alleged that discussions had been held with liquor company Bacardi during the previous administration and that tax concessions were proposed for launching low-strength alcoholic beverages before the 2021 Assembly elections, though the plan did not materialise.

Explaining the current tax structure, he said alcohol containing between 0.5 and 10 per cent alcohol content would attract a 20 per cent tax, while beverages with 10 to 20 per cent alcohol content would be taxed at 175 per cent. According to Satheesan, Kerala's tax rates on low-strength liquor is among the highest in the country.

The Chief Minister also criticised former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac over earlier revisions to liquor taxation and dismissed allegations that administrative decisions were influenced by the ruling party's state leadership. He said major policy decisions would be discussed with alliance partners but stressed that government files would not be cleared outside official channels.