ETV Bharat / state

Clean Chit to Kerala CM Satheesan In Punarjani Case Sparks Political Row; Opposition CPM Alleges Cover-Up

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's decision to close the vigilance probe into the alleged foreign funding of the Punarjani housing project and grant a clean chit to Chief Minister V D Satheesan has sparked a fresh political confrontation, with the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) accusing the government of shielding the Chief Minister.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced that the investigation had been closed after the allegations could not be substantiated. He said the probe had concluded that Satheesan had no role in any illegal financial transactions connected with the project.

The case relates to the Punarjani housing project, launched in the Paravur Assembly constituency represented by Satheesan after the devastating 2018 Kerala floods to build houses for affected families. Allegations had surfaced that foreign funds were collected for the project in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) without obtaining the mandatory approval of the Central government.

According to the Home Minister, the funds were routed through the Ernakulam-based Manappat Foundation, a voluntary organisation, and investigators found no evidence that Satheesan personally received or handled any foreign contributions.

The Vigilance Department examined the case on two occasions. During the initial inquiry, investigators reportedly found no material supporting the allegations. The matter was later reopened during the previous LDF government's tenure, with demands that central agencies investigate the issue. However, a second detailed inquiry also concluded that the allegations were not supported by evidence.

Investigators scrutinised the bank accounts of the Manappat Foundation, records relating to overseas visits and the project's income and expenditure statements. According to the government, the probe found that no money had been directly received from foreign sources in violation of the law and that all funds reached the foundation through legal banking channels. Based on these findings, the Vigilance Director recommended closure of the case, which was accepted by the Home Department.

The government's decision has been projected by the Congress as proof that the allegations were politically motivated and intended to target Satheesan when he was serving as Leader of the Opposition.

CPM: Case Buried To Protect CM