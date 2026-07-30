Clean Chit to Kerala CM Satheesan In Punarjani Case Sparks Political Row; Opposition CPM Alleges Cover-Up
The case relates to a housing project, launched in the Paravur Assembly constituency after the devastating 2018 Kerala floods
Published : July 30, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's decision to close the vigilance probe into the alleged foreign funding of the Punarjani housing project and grant a clean chit to Chief Minister V D Satheesan has sparked a fresh political confrontation, with the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) accusing the government of shielding the Chief Minister.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced that the investigation had been closed after the allegations could not be substantiated. He said the probe had concluded that Satheesan had no role in any illegal financial transactions connected with the project.
The case relates to the Punarjani housing project, launched in the Paravur Assembly constituency represented by Satheesan after the devastating 2018 Kerala floods to build houses for affected families. Allegations had surfaced that foreign funds were collected for the project in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) without obtaining the mandatory approval of the Central government.
According to the Home Minister, the funds were routed through the Ernakulam-based Manappat Foundation, a voluntary organisation, and investigators found no evidence that Satheesan personally received or handled any foreign contributions.
The Vigilance Department examined the case on two occasions. During the initial inquiry, investigators reportedly found no material supporting the allegations. The matter was later reopened during the previous LDF government's tenure, with demands that central agencies investigate the issue. However, a second detailed inquiry also concluded that the allegations were not supported by evidence.
Investigators scrutinised the bank accounts of the Manappat Foundation, records relating to overseas visits and the project's income and expenditure statements. According to the government, the probe found that no money had been directly received from foreign sources in violation of the law and that all funds reached the foundation through legal banking channels. Based on these findings, the Vigilance Director recommended closure of the case, which was accepted by the Home Department.
The government's decision has been projected by the Congress as proof that the allegations were politically motivated and intended to target Satheesan when he was serving as Leader of the Opposition.
CPM: Case Buried To Protect CM
However, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan strongly criticised the decision, alleging that the government had deliberately buried the case to protect the Chief Minister.
Addressing a press conference, Govindan claimed that Satheesan had appealed for funds during a visit to London after the 2018 floods and had asked supporters to contribute 500 pounds each, with about 22,500 pounds reportedly being collected. The CPM state secretary also aired a video clip of Satheesan appealing funds from delegates who attended a conference sponsored by Manappat Foundation in the London meet.
He argued that collecting foreign contributions without prior approval from the Central government was illegal and alleged that Satheesan had neither obtained the necessary permissions nor informed the Legislative Assembly Secretariat or the Home Department before undertaking such fundraising.
Govindan further alleged that Satheesan himself had earlier acknowledged that the money was credited to the Manappat Foundation's account, making the government's decision to close the case questionable.
"The Home Minister convened a press conference only to provide a clean chit to the Chief Minister. Closing such a serious case is nothing but an attempt to protect him," Govindan alleged while displaying a video of Satheesan's fundraising appeal.
The CPM leader also accused the Congress of failing to fulfil promises made in connection with rehabilitation efforts after the Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad two years ago, alleging that funds collected for housing construction had not been utilised and demanding an explanation from the party.
He further criticised the UDF government on a range of other issues, including its decision related to police associations and its stand on the PM SHRI scheme, alleging that the administration was increasingly adopting the BJP's positions on key policy matters.
The Congress has maintained that the vigilance investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing and that the closure of the case vindicates its long-standing contention that the allegations were politically motivated. The issue is nevertheless expected to remain a major flashpoint in Kerala politics in the coming days.
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