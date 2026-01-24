Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Results Out
The winning ticket number XC138455 was sold by agent Sudheek A from Kottayam district.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery, were declared on Saturday.
The first prize of Rs 20 crore has been won by ticket number XC138455. The draw was held at Gorkhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The winning ticket was sold by agent Sudheek A from Kottayam district. The other nine series with the same number will receive a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh each.
This year, a record 55 lakh tickets were sold with Palakkad district topping the list by selling around 15 lakh tickets. The tickets, prices at Rs 400, were sold in 10 series- XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK, XL.
Prize Structure
First prize: Rs 20 crore
Second prize: Rs 1 crore each for 20 people
Third prize: Rs 10 lakh each for 20 people
Fourth prize: Rs 3 lakh each for 20 people
Fifth prize: Rs 2 lakh each for 20 people
Consolation prize: Rs 1 lakh each for nine persons
Smaller prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 400
Deductions
The money will be disbursed after deducting the following amounts from the total prize money received.
Agent commission: 10 per cent of the prize money
Income tax: 30 per cent TDS (plus cess and surcharge, 31.2 per cent in total)
The agent commission is 10 per cent for the first prize of Rs 20 crore, which comes to Rs 2 crore. Out of the remaining amount, 30 per cent TDS will be deducted and the winner will receive Rs 12.6 crore.
Similarly, the agent commission is 10 per cent for the second prize of Rs 1 crore, which comes to Rs 10 lakh. 30% TDS has to be paid on the remaining Rs 90 lakh, reducing it by Rs 27 lakh. The lucky second-prize winner will receive Rs 63 lakh.
What to Do If You Win:
1. Check the ticket number on the official gazette or Kerala Lottery website.
2. Secure the ticket by writing your name, address, and signature on the back.
3. Gather required documents:
- Original ticket (with self-attested copies)
- Passport-sized photos (attested by a gazetted officer)
- PAN card, Aadhaar, voter ID, or ration card copies
- Claim application (Form-V)
- Receipt with Re 1 revenue stamp
Submit at
1. District lottery offices (up to Rs 1 lakh)
2. Lottery Directorate, Thiruvananthapuram (above Rs 1 lakh)
3. Through bank (with authority certificate)
