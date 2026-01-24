ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Results Out

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery, were declared on Saturday.

The first prize of Rs 20 crore has been won by ticket number XC138455. The draw was held at Gorkhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The winning ticket was sold by agent Sudheek A from Kottayam district. The other nine series with the same number will receive a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh each.

This year, a record 55 lakh tickets were sold with Palakkad district topping the list by selling around 15 lakh tickets. The tickets, prices at Rs 400, were sold in 10 series- XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK, XL.

Prize Structure

First prize: Rs 20 crore

Second prize: Rs 1 crore each for 20 people

Third prize: Rs 10 lakh each for 20 people

Fourth prize: Rs 3 lakh each for 20 people

Fifth prize: Rs 2 lakh each for 20 people

Consolation prize: Rs 1 lakh each for nine persons

Smaller prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 400

Deductions

The money will be disbursed after deducting the following amounts from the total prize money received.

Agent commission: 10 per cent of the prize money

Income tax: 30 per cent TDS (plus cess and surcharge, 31.2 per cent in total)