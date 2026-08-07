ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Child Rights Panel Seeks Comprehensive Measures For Children With Disabilities

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended a series of measures to address systemic gaps in the protection, healthcare, education, and rehabilitation of children with disabilities in the state.

The commission has submitted a detailed report to the state government with recommendations that require coordinated action by various departments. The report was submitted in February 2026.

The panel has called for scientific screening of children from the pregnancy stage through the early years of development to facilitate early identification of disabilities. It has also recommended coordinated programmes covering health check-ups, nutritional support, immunisation, and awareness initiatives for parents.

The commission has proposed making specialist medical services available at all taluk hospitals. It has called for the permanent deployment of paediatricians, clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, speech therapists, and occupational therapists.

The report also recommends setting up mobile screening teams and early detection centres in every taluk, particularly to ensure that children in rural and hilly areas have access to specialised services.

The commission has called for expanding home care, palliative care, and doorstep healthcare services across the state for bedridden children with disabilities. It has also recommended conducting special camps at the panchayat level to issue disability certificates and Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards to eligible children within a fixed timeframe.

The report also recommends the appointment of an adequate number of special educators in government, aided, and recognised unaided schools across Kerala. Schools have been asked to assess the individual needs of children and provide appropriate academic support. The panel has also recommended to create disability-friendly infrastructure, including ramps, wheelchair-accessible pathways, handrails, Braille signboards, and accessible toilets.