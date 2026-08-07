Kerala Child Rights Panel Seeks Comprehensive Measures For Children With Disabilities
The commission has submitted a detailed report to the state government with recommendations that require coordinated action by various departments.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended a series of measures to address systemic gaps in the protection, healthcare, education, and rehabilitation of children with disabilities in the state.
The commission has submitted a detailed report to the state government with recommendations that require coordinated action by various departments. The report was submitted in February 2026.
The panel has called for scientific screening of children from the pregnancy stage through the early years of development to facilitate early identification of disabilities. It has also recommended coordinated programmes covering health check-ups, nutritional support, immunisation, and awareness initiatives for parents.
The commission has proposed making specialist medical services available at all taluk hospitals. It has called for the permanent deployment of paediatricians, clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, speech therapists, and occupational therapists.
The report also recommends setting up mobile screening teams and early detection centres in every taluk, particularly to ensure that children in rural and hilly areas have access to specialised services.
The commission has called for expanding home care, palliative care, and doorstep healthcare services across the state for bedridden children with disabilities. It has also recommended conducting special camps at the panchayat level to issue disability certificates and Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards to eligible children within a fixed timeframe.
The report also recommends the appointment of an adequate number of special educators in government, aided, and recognised unaided schools across Kerala. Schools have been asked to assess the individual needs of children and provide appropriate academic support. The panel has also recommended to create disability-friendly infrastructure, including ramps, wheelchair-accessible pathways, handrails, Braille signboards, and accessible toilets.
The commission has further proposed a special priority mechanism for Plus One admission so that students with disabilities can secure their preferred courses in schools located close to their homes.
The report suggests that several welfare benefits for children with disabilities including pensions, scholarships, travel concessions, treatment and rehabilitation assistance, and assistive devices are currently administered through different departments.
According to the commission, this system often causes delays in delivering benefits. Therefore, the report has recommended establishing a single-window mechanism to coordinate all services related to children with disabilities.
It has also called for assistive devices to be provided to economically weaker families and for government-subsidised centres to be established for repairing and maintaining such equipment.
Panchayats, municipalities and corporations have been asked to include dedicated projects and reserve special budgets for children with disabilities in their annual development plans.
The commission has also focused on the treatment of children with disabilities within the criminal justice system. It has recommended converting all police stations into child-friendly and disability-friendly spaces so that complaints can be received and investigations can be conducted in an accessible and sensitive environment.
The panel has called for mandatory training for police personnel to handle such cases appropriately. It has also recommended providing sign-language interpreters, special educators and communication support experts whenever required during investigations and while recording statements.
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