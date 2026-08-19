Keralam Child Rights Commission Orders Quality Insulin for Children Under Mittayi Scheme
The commission directed the DHS, SJD and KSSM to take steps to restore the benefits available to children when the scheme was introduced in 2018.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
By Aravind Babu
Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has directed authorities to ensure the supply of quality insulin and other benefits to children with Type 1 diabetes under the state’s Mittayi scheme, following complaints that changes in the scheme and alleged deficiencies in medicines over the past one-and-a-half years had adversely affected beneficiaries.
The commission directed the Director of Health Services, Secretary of the Social Justice Department and executive director of the Kerala Social Security Mission to take urgent steps to restore the benefits available to children when the scheme was introduced in 2018.
The commission also directed that the changes made to the Mittayi scheme during the 2025-26 financial year be avoided and that all benefits provided through the scheme’s clinics since its inception be restored. A report detailing the action taken has to be submitted within 45 days.
The order was issued by the commission's full bench comprising Chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and members Dr F Wilson and P Shajesh Bhaskar.
Complaint Over Insulin And Treatment
The intervention followed a complaint submitted by public activist Bushra Shihab along with parents of children enrolled in the scheme. The complainants alleged that changes in the treatment and supply of medicines had adversely affected the health of children with Type 1 diabetes.
They further alleged that some children had experienced episodes of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a potentially serious complication that can occur when the body does not have enough insulin. The condition causes the body to break down fat for energy, resulting in the accumulation of ketones and increased acidity in the blood.
The parents also alleged that repeated health complications were affecting the children's education and daily lives.
Benefits To Be Restored
The commission directed the Social Security Mission to restore the benefits that were available through Mittayi clinics from the beginning of the programme and ensure that children receive appropriate medicines and treatment without compromise.
The scheme provides free treatment and medical support to children and adolescents with Type 1 diabetes, including insulin, glucometers and testing strips, according to the material submitted before the commission.
Scheme Launched In 2018
The Mittayi scheme, launched by the Kerala government in 2018 by the previous Left Democratic Front government led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and health minister Veena George, was designed to provide comprehensive support to children below 18 years of age living with Type 1 diabetes.
According to figures cited in the complaint, between 800 and 1,200 children have been beneficiaries of the scheme each year. The figures provided to the commission indicate that around 1,980 children were covered during 2025-26, with expenditure of more than ₹6.78 crore cited for that financial year. An allocation of ₹3.80 crore has reportedly been made for the current financial year.
The commission stressed that the benefits provided under the scheme are critical to the health and well-being of children with Type 1 diabetes and directed the authorities to ensure that there is no compromise in the quality of medicines or essential services.
The order comes amid concerns raised by parents over the continuity and quality of treatment under the scheme, with the commission's directions now placing the responsibility on the concerned departments to restore the earlier benefits and ensure uninterrupted medical support.
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