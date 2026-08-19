ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Child Rights Commission Orders Quality Insulin for Children Under Mittayi Scheme

By Aravind Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has directed authorities to ensure the supply of quality insulin and other benefits to children with Type 1 diabetes under the state’s Mittayi scheme, following complaints that changes in the scheme and alleged deficiencies in medicines over the past one-and-a-half years had adversely affected beneficiaries.

The commission directed the Director of Health Services, Secretary of the Social Justice Department and executive director of the Kerala Social Security Mission to take urgent steps to restore the benefits available to children when the scheme was introduced in 2018.

The commission also directed that the changes made to the Mittayi scheme during the 2025-26 financial year be avoided and that all benefits provided through the scheme’s clinics since its inception be restored. A report detailing the action taken has to be submitted within 45 days.

The order was issued by the commission's full bench comprising Chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and members Dr F Wilson and P Shajesh Bhaskar.

Complaint Over Insulin And Treatment

The intervention followed a complaint submitted by public activist Bushra Shihab along with parents of children enrolled in the scheme. The complainants alleged that changes in the treatment and supply of medicines had adversely affected the health of children with Type 1 diabetes.

They further alleged that some children had experienced episodes of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a potentially serious complication that can occur when the body does not have enough insulin. The condition causes the body to break down fat for energy, resulting in the accumulation of ketones and increased acidity in the blood.

The parents also alleged that repeated health complications were affecting the children's education and daily lives.

Benefits To Be Restored