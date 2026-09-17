ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Child Rights Commission Says Boys Can Grow Hair As They Prefer; Should Not Face Punishment In School

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ruled that boys and children whose gender identity has not been determined have the right to grow their hair according to their preference. The Commission said children should not face discrimination or punishment at school because of their hair length.

The Commission issued the order while disposing of two petitions concerning school rules on hair length. It said boys should no longer be subjected to discriminatory treatment for choosing to grow their hair long. It also termed discriminatory treatment of children who do not conform to traditional gender norms on the same grounds unacceptable.

According to the Commission's order, children are responsible for keeping their hair clean and safe and ensuring that it does not obstruct their eyes or face. For safety reasons, students must tie or secure their hair with a hairband during laboratory work, sports competitions and practical classes, the Commission said.

The Commission also observed that schools should give greater importance to students' academic progress and personality development rather than their physical appearance.

Commission member P. Shajesh Bhaskar directed school authorities not to subject boys or transgender children to mental harassment, exclusion from classrooms, discriminatory treatment or other punitive measures because of hair length or related issues.

The Commission has also asked the concerned authorities to submit a report on the action taken on its recommendations within 45 days.