ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Satheesan Hits Back At Rivals Over Kelkar Appointment; Defends Govt On Munambam, Eviction Row

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday launched a strong political counterattack against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dismissing allegations surrounding the appointment of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar as his secretary and accusing critics of attempting to manufacture unnecessary controversies.

In a media interaction that touched on multiple contentious issues, including the Munambam land dispute, Malayidamthuruthu eviction protests, bureaucratic reshuffling and temple visit controversies, the Chief Minister sought to project the government’s actions as legally and administratively driven while portraying the opposition’s criticism as politically motivated.

The remarks come amid intensified political sparring between the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) government and the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has accused the government of politicising the bureaucracy and mishandling sensitive issues.

The immediate trigger for the confrontation was the appointment of Rathan U Kelkar, who recently served as Kerala’s CEO, as Secretary to Chief Minister.

The CPM and BJP had questioned the timing and propriety of appointing CEO to a key political-administrative post soon after the Assembly elections, suggesting it raised ethical concerns.

Rejecting the criticism, Satheesan defended the appointment as a routine administrative decision based on professional competence.

He pointed out that CEOs are appointed from panels recommended by the state government itself and questioned whether officers who successfully conduct elections should effectively face career stagnation afterward.

Drawing parallels with previous administrations, Satheesan cited the example of former Kerala CEO Nalini Netto, who later served as Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and subsequently held a post in the CM’s Office after retirement.

''Did Rathan U Kelkar ensure our electoral victory? Was it Kelkar who secured 102 seats for the UDF?'' the Chief Minister asked sarcastically, dismissing the allegations as politically exaggerated.

He also urged the opposition to focus on substantive policy debates rather than “petty political accusations.”

Temple Visit Controversy

The Chief Minister dismissed allegations that his recent visit to Guruvayur Temple caused inconvenience to ordinary devotees. Media reports and opposition criticism had claimed that devotees faced restrictions during his visit. Satheesan denied the allegations, stating that he had entered the temple using a regular Rs 1,000 ticket on a Sunday, when VIP darshan facilities are unavailable.

He said he was accompanied only by a small team, including security personnel and a temple administrative officer, and claimed he personally instructed security staff not to obstruct devotees while he offered prayers. The Chief Minister added humorously that critics should not expect him to stop visiting temples altogether.