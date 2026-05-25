Kerala CM Satheesan Hits Back At Rivals Over Kelkar Appointment; Defends Govt On Munambam, Eviction Row
The CM has accused the Opposition of petty politics over appointment of CEO Rathan Kelkar as his secretary, saying administrative decisions are being politicised.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday launched a strong political counterattack against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dismissing allegations surrounding the appointment of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar as his secretary and accusing critics of attempting to manufacture unnecessary controversies.
In a media interaction that touched on multiple contentious issues, including the Munambam land dispute, Malayidamthuruthu eviction protests, bureaucratic reshuffling and temple visit controversies, the Chief Minister sought to project the government’s actions as legally and administratively driven while portraying the opposition’s criticism as politically motivated.
The remarks come amid intensified political sparring between the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) government and the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has accused the government of politicising the bureaucracy and mishandling sensitive issues.
The immediate trigger for the confrontation was the appointment of Rathan U Kelkar, who recently served as Kerala’s CEO, as Secretary to Chief Minister.
The CPM and BJP had questioned the timing and propriety of appointing CEO to a key political-administrative post soon after the Assembly elections, suggesting it raised ethical concerns.
Rejecting the criticism, Satheesan defended the appointment as a routine administrative decision based on professional competence.
He pointed out that CEOs are appointed from panels recommended by the state government itself and questioned whether officers who successfully conduct elections should effectively face career stagnation afterward.
Drawing parallels with previous administrations, Satheesan cited the example of former Kerala CEO Nalini Netto, who later served as Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and subsequently held a post in the CM’s Office after retirement.
''Did Rathan U Kelkar ensure our electoral victory? Was it Kelkar who secured 102 seats for the UDF?'' the Chief Minister asked sarcastically, dismissing the allegations as politically exaggerated.
He also urged the opposition to focus on substantive policy debates rather than “petty political accusations.”
Temple Visit Controversy
The Chief Minister dismissed allegations that his recent visit to Guruvayur Temple caused inconvenience to ordinary devotees. Media reports and opposition criticism had claimed that devotees faced restrictions during his visit. Satheesan denied the allegations, stating that he had entered the temple using a regular Rs 1,000 ticket on a Sunday, when VIP darshan facilities are unavailable.
He said he was accompanied only by a small team, including security personnel and a temple administrative officer, and claimed he personally instructed security staff not to obstruct devotees while he offered prayers. The Chief Minister added humorously that critics should not expect him to stop visiting temples altogether.
Munambam Dispute: CM Targets Previous LDF Government
The Chief Minister addressed the politically sensitive Munambam land dispute, accusing the previous LDF administration of aggravating tensions between communities for political reasons. The Munambam issue centres around competing claims over coastal land involving residents and the Waqf Board, with local families expressing fears regarding ownership rights and possible displacement.
Satheesan alleged that the Waqf Board’s decision to register the disputed land on the Bhumi portal during the final phase of the previous government was a deliberate political move intended to complicate any future settlement. He described the Waqf Board chairman's post as a ''political appointment'' and questioned the timing of the land registration process.
At the same time, the CM assured residents that no immediate eviction would occur based solely on portal entries and said the government was working on mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted land tax payments for affected families. The LDF has denied accusations of communal or political motives in handling the dispute and has maintained that the matter should be resolved strictly within the legal framework.
Malayidamthuruthu Eviction Row
On the Malayidamthuruthu eviction issue, Satheesan accused the previous LDF government of failing to intervene despite repeated police visits linked to a court-directed eviction process.
''Police had attempted to implement the eviction order 14 times during the previous LDF government without any substantial political intervention or rehabilitation efforts," he said and questioned why the opposition was now protesting during the latest phase of the eviction proceedings after remaining silent earlier.
Satheesan said the current government had initiated direct discussions with affected families and assured rehabilitation support, including alternative housing and land for the eight families involved if eviction ultimately becomes unavoidable. The issue has become politically sensitive in Ernakulam district, with opposition parties accusing the government of not acting decisively enough to protect vulnerable residents.
Bureaucratic Reshuffle
Addressing criticism over recent transfers of senior bureaucrats, Satheesan denied reports of a major administrative overhaul. He described the transfer of district collectors and departmental secretaries as part of normal governance procedures and pointed to a severe shortage of IAS officers in Kerala.
According to the Chief Minister, several ministers are currently managing multiple departments with overlapping administrative responsibilities, necessitating temporary arrangements until a broader restructuring exercise is completed.
He said a detailed bureaucratic reorganisation would be undertaken only after consultations with ministers and departments.
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