Kerala CM Vijayan Calls For Global Democratic Resistance To US 'Imperialist Aggression'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the US over what he described as "an unprecedented assault on Venezuela's sovereignty", calling upon democratic forces across the world to raise their voices against what he termed American "imperialist aggression". Speaking against the backdrop of escalating global tensions, Vijayan warned that the developments in Venezuela should be a matter of serious concern for people everywhere, as similar interventions could, he said, be repeated in any country in the future.

Referring to recent events, the Chief Minister alleged that the United States had intruded into Venezuela’s internal affairs and effectively taken the country’s elected leadership hostage, attempting to overthrow a democratically chosen government and impose economic blockades that he said were suffocating the Venezuelan people.

Such actions, Vijayan said, reflected a disturbing disregard for international law, human rights and basic humanitarian values.Placing Venezuela in a broader historical context, the Chief Minister pointed to what he described as a long and violent record of US military interventions across different regions of the world. From Vietnam to Iraq, Syria to Libya, and across several countries in Latin America, American interventions, he said, had resulted in large-scale civilian casualties and long-term devastation.

Millions of innocent people were killed in the pursuit of political and economic interests, Vijayan alleged, adding that even nuclear and chemical weapons had been deployed in the past, the consequences of which continue to affect future generations. He said the destruction inflicted on countries such as Iraq and Syria had pushed them back by decades and destabilised the entire West Asian region. Arguing that what Venezuela is facing today could happen anywhere, Vijayan said international solidarity was essential to resist such actions.