Kerala CM Slams Centre's Economic Blockade And Announces Help Desks For Excluded Voters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan noted that the Centre has treated KIIFB and Social Security Pension Limited loans as the state's own debt.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 8:58 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the Centre of orchestrating a systematic "economic blockade" to derail Kerala’s development and financial stability.
Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Vijayan detailed a pattern of fiscal discrimination over the last five years, noting that the Centre has slashed Kerala's borrowing limits by illegally treating KIIFB and Social Security Pension Limited loans as the state's own debt. He highlighted the glaring double standard where the Centre excludes the National Highway Authority of India's Rs 3.4 lakh crore debt from its own accounts while throttling Kerala's growth for similar borrowings.
"This 'distorted logic', combined with a 56 per cent drop in central grants and unilateral cuts in IGST settlements, has resulted in a staggering total resource loss of Rs 1,07,513 crore for the state," he said.
Vijayan also slammed the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and its MPs for their "shameful silence," accusing them of betraying the people of Kerala by failing to challenge these injustices in Parliament.
Parallel to the fiscal crisis, the Chief Minister expressed grave concern over the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which has seen the mass exclusion of over 24 lakh voters from the draft rolls.
Terming the process undemocratic, he announced that the Kerala government would establish dedicated help desks at village offices and other government buildings to assist disenfranchised citizens.
To ensure that marginalised communities in coastal and hilly regions are not left out, the services of Anganwadi, Asha, and Kudumbashree workers will be utilised to identify and reinstate eligible voters.
In a further move to simplify identity verification, the Cabinet approved the introduction of a Permanent Photo-Affixed Nativity Card, a legally-backed document that will replace traditional certificates and serve as a one-time proof of residency for all government services.
Vijayan also addressed the recent surge in communal tension, specifically condemning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for attempting to "import North Indian-style mob violence" into Kerala.
Referring to the brutal lynching of Ramnarayan Baghel in Walayar—who was falsely branded a "Bangladeshi"— the Chief Minister announced a Rs 30 lakh compensation package for the victim's family and promised the harshest punishment for the perpetrators.
He further warned against the increasing trend of disrupting Christmas celebrations and attacking carol groups, asserting that the state will use its full legal might to protect the constitutional rights and the secular fabric of Kerala against hate-driven agendas.
