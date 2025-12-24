ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Slams Centre's Economic Blockade And Announces Help Desks For Excluded Voters

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the Centre of orchestrating a systematic "economic blockade" to derail Kerala’s development and financial stability.

Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Vijayan detailed a pattern of fiscal discrimination over the last five years, noting that the Centre has slashed Kerala's borrowing limits by illegally treating KIIFB and Social Security Pension Limited loans as the state's own debt. He highlighted the glaring double standard where the Centre excludes the National Highway Authority of India's Rs 3.4 lakh crore debt from its own accounts while throttling Kerala's growth for similar borrowings.

"This 'distorted logic', combined with a 56 per cent drop in central grants and unilateral cuts in IGST settlements, has resulted in a staggering total resource loss of Rs 1,07,513 crore for the state," he said.

Vijayan also slammed the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and its MPs for their "shameful silence," accusing them of betraying the people of Kerala by failing to challenge these injustices in Parliament.

Parallel to the fiscal crisis, the Chief Minister expressed grave concern over the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which has seen the mass exclusion of over 24 lakh voters from the draft rolls.

Terming the process undemocratic, he announced that the Kerala government would establish dedicated help desks at village offices and other government buildings to assist disenfranchised citizens.