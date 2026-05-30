ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: CM Satheesan Orders Revocation Of School Principal Javad’s Suspension Amid Massive Backlash

Thiruvananthapuram: In a dramatic turnaround following statewide outrage and mounting criticism, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan late on Saturday ordered the withdrawal of the suspension imposed on Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Attingal, principal Javad S whose disciplinary action just hours before retirement had triggered a major political and public controversy across Kerala.

The decision came less than 24 hours after the General Education Department suspended Javad, Principal of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Attingal, over allegations that he had shared a Facebook post and digitally altered content allegedly mocking the Chief Minister.

The government's sudden reversal is being viewed as a significant climbdown after intense backlash from teachers' organisations, opposition parties, activists, social media users and even several apolitical public figures who accused the newly elected UDF government of intolerance and political vendetta.

Chief Minister Intervenes

According to official sources, CM Satheesan personally intervened after the controversy escalated rapidly on social media and in political circles.

"The Chief Minister and his office had not filed any complaint in the matter. The suspension was initiated based on an external complaint. Considering the circumstances, especially with only hours left for retirement, the Chief Minister directed that the suspension order be withdrawn," sources said.

Javad had been suspended by the Director of General Education under provisions of the Kerala Government Servants' Conduct Rules after a complaint alleged that he circulated insulting social media content targeting the Chief Minister.

Massive Political Storm

The suspension had snowballed into a statewide controversy primarily because of its timing - barely hours before Javad’s retirement after nearly 29 years of service as a teacher and three years as principal without any prior disciplinary proceedings.

Critics alleged that the move appeared vindictive and politically motivated, especially because Javad was associated with Kerala State Teachers’ Association (KSTA), considered close to the main opposition CPI(M).

The issue quickly evolved into a wider debate on freedom of expression, political intolerance and the extent to which government employees can express criticism on social media.

The hashtag #StandWithJavad trended widely across Kerala social media, with thousands questioning whether sharing or forwarding political satire warranted such severe action.

FIR, Cyber Cases

Before the suspension, a case had been registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act based on allegations that Javad circulated edited and defamatory content against the Chief Minister through Facebook.

The suspension order had cited alleged violation of conduct rules and referred to intelligence recommendations for departmental action, claiming the posts could create political polarisation.