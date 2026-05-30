Kerala: CM Satheesan Orders Revocation Of School Principal Javad’s Suspension Amid Massive Backlash
The decision came less than 24 hours after General Education Department suspended Javad over allegations that he had shared a Facebook post allegedly mocking CM.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a dramatic turnaround following statewide outrage and mounting criticism, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan late on Saturday ordered the withdrawal of the suspension imposed on Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Attingal, principal Javad S whose disciplinary action just hours before retirement had triggered a major political and public controversy across Kerala.
The decision came less than 24 hours after the General Education Department suspended Javad, Principal of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Attingal, over allegations that he had shared a Facebook post and digitally altered content allegedly mocking the Chief Minister.
The government's sudden reversal is being viewed as a significant climbdown after intense backlash from teachers' organisations, opposition parties, activists, social media users and even several apolitical public figures who accused the newly elected UDF government of intolerance and political vendetta.
Chief Minister Intervenes
According to official sources, CM Satheesan personally intervened after the controversy escalated rapidly on social media and in political circles.
"The Chief Minister and his office had not filed any complaint in the matter. The suspension was initiated based on an external complaint. Considering the circumstances, especially with only hours left for retirement, the Chief Minister directed that the suspension order be withdrawn," sources said.
Javad had been suspended by the Director of General Education under provisions of the Kerala Government Servants' Conduct Rules after a complaint alleged that he circulated insulting social media content targeting the Chief Minister.
Massive Political Storm
The suspension had snowballed into a statewide controversy primarily because of its timing - barely hours before Javad’s retirement after nearly 29 years of service as a teacher and three years as principal without any prior disciplinary proceedings.
Critics alleged that the move appeared vindictive and politically motivated, especially because Javad was associated with Kerala State Teachers’ Association (KSTA), considered close to the main opposition CPI(M).
The issue quickly evolved into a wider debate on freedom of expression, political intolerance and the extent to which government employees can express criticism on social media.
The hashtag #StandWithJavad trended widely across Kerala social media, with thousands questioning whether sharing or forwarding political satire warranted such severe action.
FIR, Cyber Cases
Before the suspension, a case had been registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act based on allegations that Javad circulated edited and defamatory content against the Chief Minister through Facebook.
The suspension order had cited alleged violation of conduct rules and referred to intelligence recommendations for departmental action, claiming the posts could create political polarisation.
However, critics argued that the government's response appeared disproportionate and raised concerns about suppression of dissent.
CM's Earlier Response
The controversy intensified further after CM Satheesan initially avoided giving a direct answer when journalists questioned him about the suspension during a press conference on Friday afternoon.
Instead, the CM referred to an unrelated case involving a suspended Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor, prompting criticism from opposition leaders and sections of the media who accused him of sidestepping the issue. That response itself went viral online and fuelled further criticism against the government.
Public, NRIs And Teachers Rally Behind Javad
The issue drew unusually wide support cutting across ideological and social groups. UK-based NRI doctor and commentator Jessy Skaria had strongly criticised the suspension, stating that government employees were "not slaves" and should have democratic freedom to criticise governments.
"So ashamed of a Kerala government doing this to a school principal, just because they can," she wrote in a viral social media post.
Teachers’ organisations, activists and opposition leaders similarly argued that democratic governments must distinguish between criticism, satire and genuine misconduct.
Political Damage Control?
Political commentators believe the government’s decision to revoke the suspension was aimed at containing a controversy that threatened to overshadow the new Congress-led United Democratic Front's early image of democratic governance and transparency.
The Satheesan government had recently projected itself as reform-oriented and committed to civil liberties, transparency and participatory governance during the Governor's policy address and subsequent public messaging.
The Javad episode, however, unexpectedly opened accusations of intolerance and selective action, forcing rapid political damage control.
Despite the withdrawal of the suspension, the larger debate surrounding social media conduct by government employees is unlikely to end soon.
While service rules require political neutrality from public servants, critics continue to argue that democratic dissent and political satire should not automatically attract harsh punitive measures unless there is clear incitement or hate speech.
The controversy has now become one of the first major political flashpoints faced by the newly elected UDF government, highlighting the growing sensitivity surrounding digital expression, criticism of political leadership and the expanding role of social media in Kerala’s political discourse.
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