10 Days After Election Results, Congress Likely To Reveal Kerala CM Pick Today
The party has been struggling to decide on its next CM in Kerala, holding several rounds of talks with state leaders.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:28 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress Legislature Party meeting is scheduled to be held at the KPCC headquarters here on Thursday afternoon to elect its legislative leader, as the party moves towards announcing its chief ministerial candidate for Kerala, 10 days after the poll results were announced.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 1 pm on May 14. The announcement came as the Congress high command indicated that the suspense over the next chief minister of Kerala would end on Thursday, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.
The homes of Congress Chief Minister hopefuls Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan remained crowded on Wednesday with anxious supporters through the day as suspense over the party's leadership choice continued. The wait finally eased late in the evening when AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, speaking in New Delhi, said the Congress high command would announce its decision on Thursday.
AICC general secretary for organisation, K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala assembly, Satheesan, and senior party leader Chennithala are among those in the race for the top post after the Congress-led UDF swept the April 9 elections.
As word spread that the Congress high command would take a final call after Rahul Gandhi met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, the homes of CM hopefuls Chennithala in Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, and Satheesan in Aluva near Kochi became centres of tense anticipation. Party workers from across Kerala gathered outside both residences through the day, waiting for word from Delhi.
Supporters arriving from Haripad, Chennithala's home constituency, as well as districts including Wayanad and Alappuzha, waited in clusters on the premises and nearby roadside, constantly tracking television channels and scrolling through mobile phones for updates emerging from the national capital.
Every passing phone call or television flash triggered fresh speculation among the workers, many of whom expressed confidence that the senior Congress leader would finally get the nod from the party high command. "Everyone here has strong hope and excitement. We believe Chennithala ji is the natural choice considering his long political and organisational experience," said a woman party worker waiting outside the residence.
Another supporter who travelled from Haripad described him as "a leader who lives in the hearts of Kerala people" and said party workers across the state were eagerly awaiting a favourable announcement. The atmosphere outside the residence remained charged with expectation as supporters continued to gather while the Congress central leadership held crucial discussions in Delhi over the leadership issue.
Meanwhile, a few Congress MLAs, including Mohammed Shiyas, visited Satheesan's home in the morning. As the day progressed, a large crowd of his supporters gathered outside his residence, hoping for his selection as chief minister. In the evening, the number of supporters increased, and they raised slogans in favour of Satheesan as the expected time of announcement of the Kerala CM by the party high command neared.
In their slogans, the supporters described him as the "guardian of secularism" and waved party flags. They told reporters that the high command should consider public opinion when deciding who should be the CM, which, they said, was in favour of Satheesan.
They also said that while most MLAs may not be supporting Satheesan, the party workers were behind him. The supporters included a large number of women, who said it was Satheesan who had predicted that the UDF would win more than 100 seats, and therefore, he should be made chief minister.
"We are excitedly awaiting the announcement that he is chief minister," the woman said. They also expressed confidence that Satheesan would be selected and said he would travel to the state capital with a big smile. However, Satheesan did not step out of his residence. His supporters also said he was the only leader who had said he would withdraw from politics if the UDF did not achieve a big victory, and therefore, he should be made chief minister.
The Congress party has been struggling to decide on its next CM in Kerala, holding several rounds of talks with state leaders and former party chiefs. Top party leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier met multiple leaders from Kerala, including around eight former state unit presidents, to understand the situation on the ground. Growing protests from party workers at the grassroots level also pushed the leadership to widen consultations before taking a final decision.
Within the UDF alliance, most partners are said to favour Satheesan, who also enjoys strong support among party workers and sections of the public. However, the emergence of Venugopal, who is currently based in New Delhi, as a key contender, and Chennithala’s claim based on his experience, has made the decision difficult for the high command.
After a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence in New Delhi, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the leadership had completed discussions on the issue. "As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the high command of the Congress has completed all discussions, and the decision on who the next chief minister of Kerala will be announced tomorrow," Ramesh told reporters.
The Congress-led UDF secured a more than two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party has since been engaged in prolonged consultations over the leadership issue amid lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the ground level.
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