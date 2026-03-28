ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CEO Transfers Two Officials Over BJP Seal Row On Election Communication

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Ratan U. Kelkar has ordered further action in the controversy about the appearance of a BJP seal on an official communication sent from the CEO’s office to political parties on Saturday. Kelkar ordered the transfer of two officials following an internal probe.

According to an official press release, Additional CEO P.B. Nuh, IAS, was asked to investigate the incident and submit a report within 48 hours. Based on the findings, the Deputy CEO and a Section Officer have been relieved of their election-related duties and sent back to their parent departments. Earlier, one official had already been suspended in connection with the matter.

Dr Kelkar had earlier acknowledged the lapse, calling it a “serious mistake” that should not have occurred. He confirmed that action had been taken against the official who handled the file and assured that a detailed inquiry would be completed within the stipulated time frame. He added that further actions would depend on the investigation report.

The CEO also clarified that the removal of social media posts linked to the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the police. He said that the Election Commission has the authority to refer misleading or inappropriate campaign material to the cyber police if it violates electoral norms. “All stakeholders must adhere to election guidelines, and any violations can invite police action,” he said.