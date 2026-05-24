Kerala CEO's Move To CMO Raises Eyebrows; Bengal Parallel And Rahul Gandhi's Remark Return To Spotlight
Such appointments are not unprecedented in Kerala’s administrative history, but political optics surrounding the timing have become a point of discussion, writes S S Manoj.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government’s decision to appoint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar as Secretary to Chief Minister V D Satheesan immediately after the Assembly elections has raised eyebrows across political and bureaucratic circles, reviving debates over post-election appointments of senior election officials and drawing comparisons with the controversial West Bengal precedent that once prompted sharp criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Official orders issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on May 23 stated: “Dr Rathan U Kelkar IAS (KL 2003), Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala & Secretary, Election Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister (V D Satheesan).”
Rathan oversaw the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the Congress-led United Democratic Front secured a landslide victory on May 4, ending the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's tenure in office.
While the appointment falls within the government’s administrative powers, the timing has triggered political debate because of the national controversy surrounding similar appointments in West Bengal.
Bengal Parallel Returns To Spotlight
The Kerala development has revived memories of West Bengal, where Manoj Kumar Agarwal — who had overseen Assembly elections as Chief Electoral Officer — later moved into a top administrative role after the BJP came to power.
At the time, Rahul Gandhi had reacted sharply, remarking: “The bigger the theft, the bigger the reward.” The AICC had also termed such appointments a “shameless collusion” between the ruling establishment and the Election Commission, while demanding safeguards, including a cooling-off period for election officials before assuming politically sensitive posts.
Now, both the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala are invoking those very remarks against the Congress. The CPI(M) State Secretariat questioned whether the Congress would apply in Kerala the same standards it demanded in Bengal. The party also referred to earlier controversies surrounding the election process, including disputes over voter-list revisions, electoral symbols and an Election Commission communication that allegedly carried a BJP seal instead of the Commission insignia.
BJP leaders too highlighted what they described as a contradiction between Rahul Gandhi’s earlier criticism and the Congress government’s present decision.
Not Unprecedented In Kerala
However, Kerala’s bureaucratic history also offers several precedents of former Chief Electoral Officers later occupying major administrative and constitutional posts.
Nalini Netto, Kerala’s first woman Chief Electoral Officer, served a record 11-year tenure overseeing three Assembly elections and one Lok Sabha election before later becoming Chief Secretary.
P J Thomas, another former CEO, went on to become the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) of India, though his tenure was later cut short following Supreme Court intervention linked to the 1991 palmolein oil import case. Former Kerala CEO Tikkaram Meena, too, later occupied senior administrative positions before eventually joining the Congress party in his home state, Rajasthan. These examples follow an established administrative pattern rather than representing an extraordinary political development.
Debate More About Optics Than Legality
A senior media analyst associated with national digital platforms, as well as Malayalam television channels and newspapers, observed that the Kerala case differs significantly from Bengal in terms of political atmosphere and institutional conflict.
“In Kerala, the appointment may generate perception-related questions because of the national debate surrounding electoral neutrality. But historically, Kerala has seen former Chief Electoral Officers move into influential positions before. Nalini Netto, P J Thomas and Tikkaram Meena are all examples,” the analyst said. He added that the Bengal precedent and Rahul Gandhi’s earlier remarks have now placed the Congress in an awkward political position.
“The appointment itself is legally within the government’s powers. The real issue is optics. In today’s political climate, where the Election Commission is under national scrutiny, even routine administrative decisions acquire larger political symbolism,” said Ragesh Mudapuram, a retired additional secretary.
SIR Debate Adds Political Undertone
The controversy has also revived discussion around Kerala’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted before the elections. Unlike West Bengal, where voter-list revisions triggered allegations of mass deletions, violence and prolonged political confrontation, Kerala’s SIR process witnessed relatively muted public protests.
Still, the CPI(M) had repeatedly alleged irregularities, including deletion of genuine voters, confusion in electoral procedures, disputes over symbol allocation and delays in publishing final voting percentages. Despite those criticisms, the Kerala exercise never escalated into a full-scale constitutional confrontation comparable to Bengal.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala defended the appointment, insisting that governments are fully empowered to appoint officers they consider efficient and trustworthy.
“There is nothing unnatural in the appointment. Governments have always chosen competent officers for key administrative responsibilities,” he said.
Rathan has now been relieved from the Election Department and assumed charge at the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday afternoon. The State government is expected to forward a panel of three names to the Election Commission of India for the appointment of Kerala’s next Chief Electoral Officer.
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