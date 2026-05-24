ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CEO's Move To CMO Raises Eyebrows; Bengal Parallel And Rahul Gandhi's Remark Return To Spotlight

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government’s decision to appoint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar as Secretary to Chief Minister V D Satheesan immediately after the Assembly elections has raised eyebrows across political and bureaucratic circles, reviving debates over post-election appointments of senior election officials and drawing comparisons with the controversial West Bengal precedent that once prompted sharp criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Official orders issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on May 23 stated: “Dr Rathan U Kelkar IAS (KL 2003), Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala & Secretary, Election Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister (V D Satheesan).”

Copy of order (Govt of Kerala)

Rathan oversaw the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the Congress-led United Democratic Front secured a landslide victory on May 4, ending the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's tenure in office.

While the appointment falls within the government’s administrative powers, the timing has triggered political debate because of the national controversy surrounding similar appointments in West Bengal.

Bengal Parallel Returns To Spotlight

The Kerala development has revived memories of West Bengal, where Manoj Kumar Agarwal — who had overseen Assembly elections as Chief Electoral Officer — later moved into a top administrative role after the BJP came to power.

At the time, Rahul Gandhi had reacted sharply, remarking: “The bigger the theft, the bigger the reward.” The AICC had also termed such appointments a “shameless collusion” between the ruling establishment and the Election Commission, while demanding safeguards, including a cooling-off period for election officials before assuming politically sensitive posts.

Now, both the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala are invoking those very remarks against the Congress. The CPI(M) State Secretariat questioned whether the Congress would apply in Kerala the same standards it demanded in Bengal. The party also referred to earlier controversies surrounding the election process, including disputes over voter-list revisions, electoral symbols and an Election Commission communication that allegedly carried a BJP seal instead of the Commission insignia.

BJP leaders too highlighted what they described as a contradiction between Rahul Gandhi’s earlier criticism and the Congress government’s present decision.

Not Unprecedented In Kerala

However, Kerala’s bureaucratic history also offers several precedents of former Chief Electoral Officers later occupying major administrative and constitutional posts.