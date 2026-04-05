Kerala Celebrates Easter With Prayers, Message Of Peace; Church Leaders Urge Responsible Voting
Devotees attended Easter services in Kerala as clergy emphasised hope amid global crisis, unity over division and the importance of responsible leadership.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala marked Easter on Sunday with deep devotion as churches across the state celebrated the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, bringing an end to the 50-day Great Lent and Holy Week.
Special prayers and services began at midnight on Saturday in major cathedrals and parish churches, with large numbers of believers attending to welcome Easter, which symbolises the victory of life over death and good over evil.
In Thiruvanathapuram, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholics led the main ceremonies at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Palayam and St. Mary's Cathedral in Pattom. He delivered a message focusing on world peace, spiritual renewal, and social responsibility. Similar services were held in other parts of the state, including St. Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam and the Latin Cathedral in Varapuzha.
Special masses and processions were also organised at the headquarters of the Malankara Orthodox and Jacobite churches, where believers gathered to celebrate the joy of the Resurrection.
During his Easter message, Cardinal Cleemis also spoke about the importance of voting, as the Kerala Assembly elections are approaching. Addressing the faithful at St. Mary's Cathedral in Pattom, he urged people to use their right to vote wisely and responsibly. He said that voting is an important duty of every citizen and should not be wasted. He encouraged people to vote according to their conscience and to stay aware of new laws being introduced.
He also raised concerns about certain issues not being properly addressed in political manifestos. he said governments must be ready to deal with important social problems. He added that a good leader is not someone who creates conflict or spreads hatred, but someone who brings people together with love and understanding. He stressed that leaders should have a sense of responsibility and care for the welfare of the people.
Speaking about the meaning of Easter, he said that the Resurrection of Christ gives a strong message of hope and survival. He noted that in a world facing war, hunger, and injustice, the message of Easter reminds people that life will win over death. He said that God's love gives strength and guidance during difficult times.
He also called on people to work towards building a peaceful society. He urged believers to stay away from forces that create division and hatred, and instead promote unity and love. According to him, the true spirit of Easter lies in caring for others, especially the poor and those in need.
Other church leaders in Kerala also shared similar messages. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry of the Syro-Malabar Church said that Christ's Resurrection proves that death is not the end. He urged people to pray for those facing persecution and to strengthen family bonds through love and support.
Dr Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan highlighted the importance of justice and truth. He said the message of the Risen Christ gives people strength to stand for what is right. He also reminded the Church of its duty to support the poor and protect nature.
Moran Mor Baselio Marthoma Mathews III of the Orthodox Church said, "Easter should inspire people to overcome selfishness and hatred. He encouraged believers to become a source of hope for others and to uphold humanity."
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