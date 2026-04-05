ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Celebrates Easter With Prayers, Message Of Peace; Church Leaders Urge Responsible Voting

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala marked Easter on Sunday with deep devotion as churches across the state celebrated the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, bringing an end to the 50-day Great Lent and Holy Week.

Special prayers and services began at midnight on Saturday in major cathedrals and parish churches, with large numbers of believers attending to welcome Easter, which symbolises the victory of life over death and good over evil.

In Thiruvanathapuram, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholics led the main ceremonies at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Palayam and St. Mary's Cathedral in Pattom. He delivered a message focusing on world peace, spiritual renewal, and social responsibility. Similar services were held in other parts of the state, including St. Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam and the Latin Cathedral in Varapuzha.

Special masses and processions were also organised at the headquarters of the Malankara Orthodox and Jacobite churches, where believers gathered to celebrate the joy of the Resurrection.

During his Easter message, Cardinal Cleemis also spoke about the importance of voting, as the Kerala Assembly elections are approaching. Addressing the faithful at St. Mary's Cathedral in Pattom, he urged people to use their right to vote wisely and responsibly. He said that voting is an important duty of every citizen and should not be wasted. He encouraged people to vote according to their conscience and to stay aware of new laws being introduced.

He also raised concerns about certain issues not being properly addressed in political manifestos. he said governments must be ready to deal with important social problems. He added that a good leader is not someone who creates conflict or spreads hatred, but someone who brings people together with love and understanding. He stressed that leaders should have a sense of responsibility and care for the welfare of the people.