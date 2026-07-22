ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Cabinet Approves Sidharthan Distress App, Plans Anti-Ragging Law

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the 'Sidharthan Distress App' to help prevent ragging in educational institutions and facilitate prompt reporting of complaints, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said.

The app is named after J S Sidharthan, a 20-year-old veterinary student from Nedumangad, who allegedly died by suicide in February 2024 after being subjected to ragging by fellow students at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode in Wayanad.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the government has noticed an increase in incidents of ragging on college campuses. He said the Cabinet has decided to bring in an anti-ragging law in the name of Sidharthan, a decision that had been announced in the UDF manifesto and the revised state Budget for 2026-27.