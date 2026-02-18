ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Cabinet Approves Nativity Card Bill

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Kerala Nativity Card Bill, introducing an official Nativity Card to certify Keralite identity for administrative and service-related purposes. The card will be recognised as an authoritative document for various social requirements provided by the Kerala Government.

As per the Bill, a native of Kerala is defined as a person born in the state, who has not acquired foreign citizenship, or a person whose parent or ancestor was born in Kerala and has not taken foreign citizenship. Alternatively, one of their ancestors must have been born in Kerala, and the applicant must not hold foreign citizenship. Those who have already acquired foreign citizenship are not eligible for the card. Furthermore, the Nativity Card will become void if the holder acquires foreign citizenship after the card is issued.

Individuals born outside Kerala (who have not acquired foreign citizenship) due to their parents' or ancestors' employment or livelihood-related reasons will also be considered 'natives.'

Application and Issuance

The Tahsildar will be the competent authority to issue the Nativity Card, while a register of issued cards will be maintained at the respective village office. Applicants must submit the prescribed application along with supporting documents and the stipulated fee.