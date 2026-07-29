ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Announces Five Major Governance Reforms

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved five major governance reforms aimed at strengthening public administration, improving transparency and plugging leakages that have resulted in significant losses to the state exchequer over the years.

Announcing the decisions at a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the reforms would create a comprehensive digital infrastructure for governance and project monitoring.

The first initiative is the creation of a Special Asset Management Platform for Administration, Tracking and Harmonisation (SAMPATH), a centralised digital platform that will maintain details of all government-owned assets, including land, buildings, heritage structures, roads, dams, bridges, vehicles and machinery.

The second reform is the development of PlanSpace 2.0, a GIS-enabled project registry that will digitally track all capital projects approved by various government departments.

The platform will integrate geotagging and map every project with details such as location, implementing agency, approving authority, funding source and construction stage, he said.

While the existing PlanSpace platform monitors the physical and financial progress of nearly 2,000 plan projects, the upgraded version will incorporate Geographic Information System mapping to improve project monitoring.