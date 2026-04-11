BJP Defends Shone George Amid Escalating Tension Between Its Christian Leaders And Church In Kerala
BJP leader S Suresh says Shone George only criticised 'misuse' of the media house.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST|
Updated : April 11, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Thiruvananathapuram: The tension between Kerala BJP leaders P C George and his son Shone George on one side and the Catholic Church on the other has aggravated with Kerala BJP general secretary S Suresh coming to the aide of Shone George on Saturday.
Suresh said that Shone only criticised the alleged "misuse" of a media house for political interests. However, he clarified that Shone's personal views regarding the Church do not represent the official line of the BJP.
While asserting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be the primary beneficiary of the current political climate in Kerala, Suresh emphasised that the BJP is now a significant political choice for Christians in India. However, he maintained that the party's focus remains on development and exposing the alleged corruption and failures of the Left Democratic Front-led Kerala government.
The controversy erupted after the Catholic Church-owned 'Deepika' newspaper published a scathing editorial soon after the Centre brought in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2006. The editorial asserted that threats from those in power — characterised by phrases like "behave yourself" or "we will show you"—are nothing new in history.
It emphasised that the Church’s stance, much like that of Pope Leo, is for the peace and survival of all humanity, not just Christians. The editorial made it clear that despite threats from "political opportunists" regarding the FCRA issue, the newspaper would continue to speak out against laws that potentially target minorities.
However, BJP state vice-president and NDA candidate from Pala constituency, Shone George, publicly stated that he no longer recognises 'Deepika' newspaper as a Christian mouthpiece. He alleged that the newspaper is managed by private individuals whose personal political interests — specifically those of the Congress party — influence its content.
Shone further claimed that the editorials in 'Deepika' are authored by Congress leader K C Venugopal. Shone's father, P C George, echoed these sentiments with harsher rhetoric, accusing the Bishop of Kanjirappally of directing followers to vote for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
He also dismissed the importance of the clergy, stating that "bishops are not the Church" and criticised their opposition to the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) regulations, suggesting that those who oppose the bill should stay at home.
The United Democratic Front has stepped in to strongly defend the Church and the daily. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan condemned the remarks made by P C George and Shone George, describing them as "deplorable." He alleged that the BJP is resorting to threats after realising they will not secure the expected votes in the election.
Satheesan warned that any attempt to isolate and attack the Christian community would be resisted by the secular society of Kerala. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala also weighed in, stating that attempting to bully those who express their opinions would only lead to political isolation, and affirmed that Church leaders have every right to guide their believers.
While the influential Syro-Malabar Church, one of the Catholic churches in Kerala, has officially refrained from reacting to the individuals involved, Church Public Relations Officer Fr Tom Olikkarot told ETV Bharat that the Church does not typically issue official responses to personal attacks, even as various lay organisations under the Church have expressed their displeasure.
The situation remains a flashpoint in Kerala's political landscape, highlighting the deep-seated friction between the Sangh Parivar's outreach efforts and the traditional influence of the Church and its media wing.