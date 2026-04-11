ETV Bharat / state

BJP Defends Shone George Amid Escalating Tension Between Its Christian Leaders And Church In Kerala

Thiruvananathapuram: The tension between Kerala BJP leaders P C George and his son Shone George on one side and the Catholic Church on the other has aggravated with Kerala BJP general secretary S Suresh coming to the aide of Shone George on Saturday.

Suresh said that Shone only criticised the alleged "misuse" of a media house for political interests. However, he clarified that Shone's personal views regarding the Church do not represent the official line of the BJP.

While asserting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be the primary beneficiary of the current political climate in Kerala, Suresh emphasised that the BJP is now a significant political choice for Christians in India. However, he maintained that the party's focus remains on development and exposing the alleged corruption and failures of the Left Democratic Front-led Kerala government.

The controversy erupted after the Catholic Church-owned 'Deepika' newspaper published a scathing editorial soon after the Centre brought in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2006. The editorial asserted that threats from those in power — characterised by phrases like "behave yourself" or "we will show you"—are nothing new in history.

It emphasised that the Church’s stance, much like that of Pope Leo, is for the peace and survival of all humanity, not just Christians. The editorial made it clear that despite threats from "political opportunists" regarding the FCRA issue, the newspaper would continue to speak out against laws that potentially target minorities.

​However, BJP state vice-president and NDA candidate from Pala constituency, Shone George, publicly stated that he no longer recognises 'Deepika' newspaper as a Christian mouthpiece. He alleged that the newspaper is managed by private individuals whose personal political interests — specifically those of the Congress party — influence its content.