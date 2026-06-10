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Kerala BJP Councillor Sugathan Arrested For 'Attack' On CPI(M) Workers

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP's Vazhottukonam ward councillor R Sugathan was arrested on Tuesday night from his residence in Vattiyoorkavu over an alleged attack on CPI(M) workers during a rally at the Vellaikadavu temple festival two months ago.

The action followed the Thiruvananthapuram district collector's order under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007. Sugathan, who is an accused in around ten criminal cases, had been under police surveillance for a long time.

After medical examination, he was shifted to the Cantonment police station and later to the Poojappura Central Jail. Since it was a preventive detention under the KAAPA, Sugathan was directly shifted to the jail without being produced in court.

BJP workers tried to block police from arresting Sugathan, leading to a major clash. As their followers surrounded the police in an attempt to attack, Vattiyoorkavu police station house officer (SHO) fired into the air in self-defence.

The police had to apply force to take Sugathan out. During the scuffle, Vattiyoorkavu SHO Vibin and sub-inspector Abhijith sustained injuries. Both were initially admitted to the Peroorkada Taluk Hospital and later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for expert treatment.

A seperate case has been registered against Sugathan in connection with the attack on the police, obstructing official duty and assaulting officers.

Sugathan is the first accused in a case related to the attempted murder of CPI(M) workers during the Vellaikadavu temple festival two months ago. He went into hiding following the rejection of his appeal for an anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court in this case. The court had directed that Sugathan must be arrested by June 7. The police reached the spot following a tip-off that he had returned home while absconding.