Kerala BJP Councillor Sugathan Arrested For 'Attack' On CPI(M) Workers
Party workers tried to block police from arresting him, leading to a major midnight clash in which the Vattiyoorkavu SHO and a sub-inspector suffered injuries.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: BJP's Vazhottukonam ward councillor R Sugathan was arrested on Tuesday night from his residence in Vattiyoorkavu over an alleged attack on CPI(M) workers during a rally at the Vellaikadavu temple festival two months ago.
The action followed the Thiruvananthapuram district collector's order under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007. Sugathan, who is an accused in around ten criminal cases, had been under police surveillance for a long time.
After medical examination, he was shifted to the Cantonment police station and later to the Poojappura Central Jail. Since it was a preventive detention under the KAAPA, Sugathan was directly shifted to the jail without being produced in court.
BJP workers tried to block police from arresting Sugathan, leading to a major clash. As their followers surrounded the police in an attempt to attack, Vattiyoorkavu police station house officer (SHO) fired into the air in self-defence.
The police had to apply force to take Sugathan out. During the scuffle, Vattiyoorkavu SHO Vibin and sub-inspector Abhijith sustained injuries. Both were initially admitted to the Peroorkada Taluk Hospital and later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for expert treatment.
A seperate case has been registered against Sugathan in connection with the attack on the police, obstructing official duty and assaulting officers.
Sugathan is the first accused in a case related to the attempted murder of CPI(M) workers during the Vellaikadavu temple festival two months ago. He went into hiding following the rejection of his appeal for an anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court in this case. The court had directed that Sugathan must be arrested by June 7. The police reached the spot following a tip-off that he had returned home while absconding.
Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation Mayor VV Rajesh alleged that the police pointed a gun at a small child during the arrest, and Vattiyoorkavu CI — who was on leave following disciplinary action — returned under the pressure of a former CPI(M) MLA and caused these untoward incidents.
"What was the need to surround the house and carry out an arrest in this manner? When the police say KAAPA has been imposed, did the media see its documents before repeating it? Isn't the police spreading something that does not exist?" he asked.
Rajesh said the police are constantly taking such actions against the BJP workers, and a case regarding a dispute over the use of a mic at the Vellakadavu temple is being cited as the reason for this. "There are cases in my name as well. Does that mean this is how things should be done?" he asked.
Sugathan's wife, Aswathy, told the media that the police team trespassed into the house without even a woman police officer. "They assaulted me and my children. I was verbally abused and kicked on the back. The police pulled and broke my 'thali' chain, which has not been returned yet," she added.
The family claims that Sugathan was undergoing treatment for chickenpox and was not hiding. However, the police denied the allegations, clarifying that the arrest was made by following the exact procedures.
Sugathan's candidacy as a councillor had sparked major controversies earlier, as he was included in the rowdy list.
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