Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Launch Strategic Urban Policy To Guide Future Development
The policy envisions Kerala in 2050 as continuous network of climate-smart cities and towns, deeply rooted in state’s legacy of decentralised governance and participatory planning.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a landmark decision aimed at steering the state's growth over the next quarter-century, the Kerala Cabinet on Friday officially approved the draft Urban Policy prepared by the Local Self Government Department.
This approval marks a historic milestone as Kerala becomes the first state in India to formulate such a comprehensive urban roadmap, a commitment originally announced in the 2023-24 state budget. The policy is the culmination of two years of rigorous preparation, which included the formation of the Kerala Urban Policy Commission in December 2023, comprising national and international experts.
Following the submission of the Commission's report to the Chief Minister in March 2025, the draft underwent extensive global scrutiny during an international conclave held in Kochi last September, where ministers, mayors, and urban planners from across the globe contributed their insights.
The policy is fundamentally driven by the projection that Kerala will be 80% urbanised by 2050, characterised by a unique decentralised urban sprawl in the densely populated regions between the highlands and the coastal belt, a CMO release said.
Recognising the challenges posed by climate change, the document serves as a scientific blueprint for urban expansion, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas, ensuring that development remains resilient and sustainable. Beyond mere infrastructure, the policy envisions 2050's Kerala as a continuous network of "climate-smart" cities and towns, deeply rooted in the state’s legacy of decentralised governance and participatory planning.
It focuses on utilising urbanisation as a catalyst for economic growth while ensuring that the resulting amenities are inclusive and accessible to all citizens, thereby bridging social and spatial inequalities.
To achieve this vision of an inclusive urban future, the policy outlines a multi-dimensional approach that includes legislative reforms, institutional strengthening, and enhancement of administrative capacity. It prioritises people-centric services and projects, strategic spatial planning, and the development of high-quality infrastructure supported by robust social safety nets.
By integrating scientific planning with good governance, the Kerala government aims to create a model where urban facilities are of a high standard, yet the growth remains balanced and equitable across different regions and social strata.
