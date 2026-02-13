ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Launch Strategic Urban Policy To Guide Future Development

Thiruvananthapuram: In a landmark decision aimed at steering the state's growth over the next quarter-century, the Kerala Cabinet on Friday officially approved the draft Urban Policy prepared by the Local Self Government Department.

This approval marks a historic milestone as Kerala becomes the first state in India to formulate such a comprehensive urban roadmap, a commitment originally announced in the 2023-24 state budget. The policy is the culmination of two years of rigorous preparation, which included the formation of the Kerala Urban Policy Commission in December 2023, comprising national and international experts.

Following the submission of the Commission's report to the Chief Minister in March 2025, the draft underwent extensive global scrutiny during an international conclave held in Kochi last September, where ministers, mayors, and urban planners from across the globe contributed their insights.

The policy is fundamentally driven by the projection that Kerala will be 80% urbanised by 2050, characterised by a unique decentralised urban sprawl in the densely populated regions between the highlands and the coastal belt, a CMO release said.