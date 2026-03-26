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Kerala Assembly Polls: The State Gears Up For 14-Day Campaign With 890 Candidates In Fray

A polling official demonstrates the operation of EVM and VVPAT units during a training programme ahead of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Thursday, March 26, 2026. ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: As the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is now over in Kerala, the election scenario in the state has become clearer. A total of 890 candidates remain in the fray, including nominees from the three major fronts, rebels, independents, and other candidates. This year has seen a drop in the number of candidates compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, with 67 fewer contestants. In 2021, there were 957 candidates. The state is now gearing up for a high-voltage 14-day campaign, with polling scheduled for April 9. Kerala Assembly Polls: The State Gears Up For 14-Day Campaign With 890 Candidates In Fray (ETV Bharat/ANI/PTI)