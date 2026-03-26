Kerala Assembly Polls: The State Gears Up For 14-Day Campaign With 890 Candidates In Fray
This year has seen a drop in the number of candidates compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, with 67 fewer contestants.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: As the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is now over in Kerala, the election scenario in the state has become clearer. A total of 890 candidates remain in the fray, including nominees from the three major fronts, rebels, independents, and other candidates.
This year has seen a drop in the number of candidates compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, with 67 fewer contestants. In 2021, there were 957 candidates. The state is now gearing up for a high-voltage 14-day campaign, with polling scheduled for April 9.
Following scrutiny, 985 candidates had initially qualified to contest across all 140 constituencies. However, 95 candidates withdrew their nominations, bringing down the final tally.
Koduvally has the highest number of candidates, with 13 nominations filed, of which four were withdrawn. In Thiruvananthapuram, Manjeswaram, and Peravoor constituencies, 11 candidates each are in the fray. Meanwhile, the lowest number of candidates, three each, are contesting from Chavara, Kayamkulam, Nattika, Kongad, and Mananthavady.
Election symbols have also been allotted to all remaining candidates after the completion of the withdrawal process.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest from the Dharmadam constituency. Other prominent leaders in the fray include former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan (Kazhakoottam), Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan (Paravoor), State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Nemom), and Union Minister George Kurian (Kanjirappally).
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